Hyderabad Doctors Promise 70% Wealth in Medical Research | Latest News India





Dr. and philanthropist Ravindrath Kancherla, founder of the Global Hospitals Group, promised to build a non-profit medical education, research and innovation institute in the city on Wednesday, 350 chlores, 70% of his wealth. did.

He named the project Global HealthTech University & Innovation Hub (GHUIH).

According to the statement, GHUIH will be a non-profit company with a large investment to democratize health care through innovation in health care technology.It will help secure key locations in Hyderabad and India on the Global Innovation Map, the statement added.

Dr. Cancherla elaborated on the project, and GHUIH was founded in Hyderabad to provide a new model for the sustainable development of medical infrastructure that supports people around the world by building infrastructure based on a charitable model. I said that I am doing it. We also strive to reduce the burden on government, reduce the cost of intervention through innovation, and provide health and safety for all.

This is the first institution in India and few in the world. I promised 70% of my wealth for this purpose and appointed an executor for my registered will to ensure that the project proceeded without contingency, Said a 65-year-old gastroenterologist.

Construction of the building is scheduled to begin by the end of this year.

Medical colleges, including 750-1,000 beds and a medical innovation hub, may require at least $ 100 million in capital over the next seven years for medical technology infrastructure and human resources. Dr. Cancherla has promised 70% of his wealth to establish the Global Health Foundation, but the rest is expected to come from other philanthropists.

Dr. explaining the need for the project. According to a report from a leading analyst company, the United States has 2.672 doctors per 1,000 people and 3.1 beds per 1,000 people, according to Cancherla. In contrast, India has only 0.599 doctors and 0.9 beds per 1,000 people. Looking at these numbers, India will need nearly 2.4 million new doctors and more than 2 million additional beds to reach global standards. To achieve world-class affordable health care, focus on creating talent through quality medical education by building a world-class medical college that trains doctors, nurses and technical staff on future technologies. is needed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/hyderabad-doctor-pledges-70-wealth-in-medical-research-101628707532332.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos