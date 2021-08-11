Call of Duty Season 5 release date delayed by one day





Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and War Zone new seasons are almost here, but they’re not as close as they used to be. Treyarch announced on Wednesday that it will delay the Season 5 patch by 24 hours. This means that some time zones will not be released until the end of Friday or Thursday.

Treyarch announced new features for Call of Duty Season 5 last week. At this time, it was announced that it would include a new game mode for double crossing friends. The season also includes five new multiplayer maps and weapons, including the TEC-9, EM2 assault rifle, and martial handgun. As always, some of this content will be released when the season actually goes live, but others will have to wait until the mid-season reloaded patch.

Waiting for new content for a long time is never fun, but as part of the delay, players have another day to complete the Battle Pass for Game Season 4. After that day, the Battle Pass was changed to Season 5, and Activision has already released a trailer.

Unless there is a further delay, Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 5 will begin on Friday, August 13th at 12:00 AM EST.

Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard faces a wide range of allegations that it maintains a toxic work environment that is particularly hostile to women, pays less, is sexually harassed, and perpetrators do not receive meaningful punishment. doing. California Fair Employment and Housing Department in July. The Treyarchs announcement did not acknowledge the confusion of its delayed announcement. A polygon explainer can read more about his allegations against Activision Blizzard.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.polygon.com/call-of-duty/22620413/call-of-duty-black-ops-cold-war-warzone-season-5-release-date-delay-time The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos