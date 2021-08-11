Google Releases Android 12 Beta 4 to Achieve Platform Stability Milestone – TechCrunch





Google has taken a new step towards the public release of Android 12, the latest version of the Android operating system. The company today released a fourth beta version of Android 12. Its most notable new feature is the achievement of platform stability milestones. We’ve confirmed the changes that will affect Android app developers, and we can now test the app without worrying about breaking the changes in subsequent releases.

While the updated version of Android brings many new features available to developers, Google urges developers to focus on releasing Android-12 compatible updates first. The company warns that if users notice that the app isn’t working properly when upgrading to a newer version of Android, they may stop using the app altogether or uninstall it.

Among Android 12’s flagship consumer features is a new, more adaptable design system called “Material You.” This allows users to personalize their Android experience by applying OS-wide themes. It also provides new privacy tools such as a microphone and camera indicator to indicate if the app is using these features, as well as iOS-like clipboard read notifications that alert apps that read the user’s clipboard history. In addition, on Android 12, users can use the Google Play Instant feature to play the game as soon as they download it. Other major Android features and tools such as Quick Settings, Google Pay, Home Control, and Android Widgets have also been improved.

Google continues to roll out small consumer updates in its previous Android 12 beta release, but beta 4 is for developers preparing apps for the upcoming public release of Android in the fall. I’m focusing.

The company suggested that developers be aware of changes, including a new privacy dashboard in the settings. This allows users to see which apps are accessing which type of data and when. There’s also a microphone and camera indicator light, a clipboard reading tool, and a new toggle that allows the user to turn off access to the microphone and camera in all apps.

There are also new “stretch” overscroll effects that replace the old “glow” overscroll effects system-wide, new splash screen animations for the app, and keygen changes to recognize. There are also some that need to be tested for compatibility with the SDKs and libraries used by developers, including those from Google and third parties.

The new Android 12 Beta 4 release is available on supported Pixel devices and on some partner devices such as ASUS, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp and ZTE. Android TV developers can also access Beta 4 via the ADT-3 Developer Kit.

