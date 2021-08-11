Twitter bans content denying Srebrenica massacre: RFE | Genocide News





YouTube and Twitter say they are taking steps to praise, minimize, or deny the 1995 genocide in Srebrenica, Bosnia.

According to a Radio Free Europe (RFE) report, Twitter and Google will remove content from the platform that denies the genocide in Srebrenica.

The RFE reported Wednesday that Twitter and YouTube had a clearly established policy of sanctioning all hate speech in response to a request from the Canadian Institute of Massacre (IRGC).

On July 28, IRGC called on Google-owned tech giants Twitter and YouTube to ban content from the platform that denies and distorts the truth about the genocide in Srebrenica.

Those who deny the slaughter in Susan Wojcza humiliate the victims through the YouTube platform and hurt the survivors of the slaughter, in return for the denials of the slaughter and the potential creators and perpetrators of the slaughter. Wrote in a letter to CEO Susan Wojcski, who encourages the director of IRCG Emile Ramic.

The systematic killing of more than 8,000 Bosnian (Bosnian Muslims) in Srebrenica by the Serve Army in July 1995 was ruled by the former Yugoslavia International Criminal Tribunal (ICTY) and the International Court of Justice as an act of genocide. rice field.

However, the denial of the massacre in Srebrenica, along with the trivialities of historical facts and revisionism, has become mainstream and widespread in Serbian and Bosnian Serbian societies. This is also reflected online.

A YouTube spokeswoman told RFE that content that minimizes or denies well-documented violent events, such as the genocide in Srebrenica, is clearly established. There is a hate speech policy.

If we find that the content violates these guidelines, we will remove it.

A Twitter spokesperson told RFE that their hatred policy prohibits a wide range of actions.

This includes targeting individuals with aggressive intent. Call for violent events, the type of violence at which protected categories of people are sacrificed. Or if an attempt was made to reject or minimize such an event, the spokesman said.

We also have a strong policy when it comes to glory. [violence] And we are taking steps against such content and actions that praise or praise violence and genocide.

Justice for the victims

Most of the genocide denials came from Serbia, followed by the Bosnian Serbian-run Republika Srpska, Russia and France, according to IRGC, which tracks content online.

In response to Twitter and YouTube reactions, Ramick told Al Jazira that the news was with genocide denials, counterfeiters of historical, judicial and scientific facts about genocide, and admirers of convicted war criminals. He said it was another victory for IRGC in the battle.

this [serves as] Justice for the victims of the worst atrocities since the Holocaust in Europe, the only judicial genocide after World War II.

The latest news came after Valentin Inzko, then retired chief of the Bosnia and Herzegovina High Commission Office, banned the denial of the Srebrenica massacre in July.

He sentenced anyone in Bosnia to up to five years in prison for publicly tolerating, denying, disrespecting, or justifying genocide or war crimes committed during the 1992-1995 international armed conflict. I told you.

The new law was swiftly rejected by Bosnian Serbian politicians who threatened to boycott Bosnian central institutions.

