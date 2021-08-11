Researchers say they invest in R & D to truly “build better”





When Simon Johnson and Jonathan Gruber announced Jump-Starting America in 2019, they responded to the declining productivity and loss of access to high-paying jobs in the United States, which began in the 1970s and accelerated into the 2000s. rice field.

The book, entitled How Breakthrough Science Revives Economic Growth and the American Dream, is a deadlocked American growth engine as the federal government invests $ 100 billion annually in the development and commercialization of innovation technology. Proposed to grow rapidly. The authors estimated that the investment would create 4 million good new jobs in the short term.

Almost all major innovations after World War II relied in an important way on federal support, said Johnson, a professor of global economics and business administration at MIT Sloan, and Gruber, a professor of economics at MIT. Is writing. Without similar investments, we risk falling behind and losing even better jobs.

To bridge the revenue and opportunity gap, this federal R & D investment will focus on 102 urban communities statistically identified as potential next-generation technology hubs by Johnson and Gruber.

These geographically concentrated federal investments have the potential to truly change. They write that they help attract businesses and create more local private sector jobs.

After that, COVID-19 hit and the United States shut down. The pandemic economic collapse exacerbated employment inequality and sharply eased the racial base of US economic inequality.

The new administration is now enacting various infrastructure, cyber defense and innovation laws, promising a better recovery. As Americans and the US economy continue to overcome the pandemic, Johnson highlighted in a recent interview an idea from Jump Starting America that is more relevant than ever:

1. In an extreme political party atmosphere, the desire for a good job crosses political party boundaries.

Public spending on R & D, which peaked at nearly 2% of GDP in 1964 (and is now 0.65%), has historically been supported by both Democratic and Republican governments. Talking to policymakers in Washington and across the country, Johnson said the support still applies today.

Citing US innovation and competition law, which won votes in the Senate from both sides of the aisle, Johnson said it is very likely to expand federal support for research and development in the United States. Everyone recognizes that research and development is needed for national security and a good job that he and Gruber define as a job that provides reasonably stable employment, living wages, and decent benefits. I am.

When we talk to the mayor and governor, regardless of their political party, they all “know that their future work will be related to technology. Please tell me how to get there.”

2. Federal investment remains the most effective way to reduce geographical inequality.

In their book, Gruber and Johnson found that federal investments were left behind in an innovation boom in the US region of superstars such as Silicon Valley, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Washington, DC. It suggests that it can help rural areas. Area, and Boston Metro area.

The case of expanding federal support for research and development in the United States is very strong.Professor Simon Johnson, MIT Sloan

It’s too early to see how a pandemic-inspired telecommuting move will change that, but Johnson isn’t overly optimistic. Working from home tends to be an option primarily for knowledge workers, and it is not yet clear how the COVID-19 location turmoil will affect venture capital.

The authors have identified 102 urban communities that are plausible as next-generation technology hubs due to their large population, well-educated workforce, and low cost of living. As the racial justice movement came to light last year, these are often minority and majority metropolitan areas such as Pittsburgh, Cleveland and St. Louis, with high unemployment.

I think there is a problem of geographical justice here. It means that people in small towns and small cities are left behind and different demographic groups live in those cities, “says Johnson. This is to allow people to participate in this knowledge economy. “

Johnson and Gruber defend the spillover effect of investing in high-tech work in certain areas.

Evidence is that public investment in R & D creates a lot of work for people who don’t actually have a PhD, who may not necessarily have graduated from college, as long as they have proper vocational training. Suggests. According to Johnson, each PhD job has 3 to 8 non-PhD jobs, which are generally good, well-paid jobs.

3. Science is important.

At the heart of Gruber and Johnson’s proposal is a belief in the power of science to solve problems and create jobs, and the power of federal investment to grow those early technologies.

According to Johnson, the path the United States has taken during and after World War II is a deliberate path focused on using science and further developing and helping it. was.

The innovations that led to rapid growth after World War II were the direct result of fruitful partnerships between the private sector, the federal government, and universities, the authors write.

[Since1945thesepartnershipshavespawnedthedevelopmentofjetsmedicinesandvaccinesmicroelectronicssatellitesdigitalcomputersandmore[1945年以降、これらのパートナーシップは、ジェット機、医薬品とワクチン、マイクロエレクトロニクス、衛星、デジタルコンピューターなどの開発を生み出しました。

The government and private sector have been able to work together to quickly track the COVID-19 vaccine.

Johnson, who called the rapid scale-up of vaccine development and distribution a major test of US biopharmacy strategy, said we were saved by science.

Despite serious scientific skepticism in the United States, Johnson remains optimistic that policy makers and the private sector can imagine the benefits of scientific partnerships.

In Washington, science is often politicized, but when I talk to and zoom in on people all over the country, it doesn’t matter if they’re left or right, Johnson says. I did. At the local level, they say, “I want to do a better job.” How can we move these science-based businesses here, stay here, and hire people here?

