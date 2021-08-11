Twitter switched to Chirp font





Twitter is deploying Chirp fonts in Twitter apps and feeds. This means that daily scrolling can look a little different than before.

Twitter’s main account posted about Wednesday’s changes. I personally see new fonts on the web and iOS apps, but one colleague doesn’t see them anywhere. Therefore, it may not be open to everyone yet.

Twitter detailed the Chirp font as part of a wide range of brand updates announced in January. Chirp strikes a sharp balance between messiness and irreverence to amplify the fun and irreverence of tweets, but can also carry a weight of seriousness if needed, Twitter said in a blog post.

At that time, Twitter was used for promotional materials and graphics, but it was not the font that was displayed when operating feeds and apps. In January, Twitter’s global brand creative director, Derrit DeRouen, said it was his personal desire to make Chirp a typeface for Twitter products in a thread on new fonts. At that time, he didn’t promise when that would happen.

Ultimately, is Chirp considered a product typeface? That’s my personal desire, and work on readability, density, and weight has already begun. We need to make more improvements and build more languages, but the benefits of having an overall brand are worth the hard work. pic.twitter.com/fDJQpkNnVT

Derrit DeRouen (@DerritDeRouen) January 27, 2021

The new font also has a fun Easter egg. You can tweet the Twitter logo by typing. [CHIRPBIRDICON] In the tweet creation box. It has chirps, birds, and icons all mashed up into one word, and in my tests it must be all uppercase for the icons to appear.

In the iOS app, the icon was displayed in the create box after typing [CHIRPBIRDICON]However, it didn’t appear on the web until I actually sent the tweet containing the phrase and parentheses.

Fonts aren’t the only visual change introduced on Wednesday. Twitter said in a thread posted by the design account that it changed the colors to high contrast, significantly reduced blue, and focused on the photos and videos it creates and shares.

The company isn’t sure exactly what that means, but it promises to roll out new colors in the near future. Users with a paid Twitter Blue subscription service can fine-tune the color of the app and change the color of the app icon, but this service is currently only available on iOS in Canada and Australia. ..

Today we are releasing color and typography updates! See the @ TwitterDesign post for more information. The update of A11Y is as follows. -Higher contrast of button, link and focus colors-Left-aligned text makes it easier to read and more space between texts-less distracting gray

What do you think? pic.twitter.com/Umu3F1iJjb

Twitter Accessibility (@ TwitterA11y) August 11, 2021

The appearance of the follow button has also changed and can be frustrating. Well, when you’re already following someone, the background of the follow button isn’t filled, and when you’re not following someone, it’s filled with color. As writer Brian Merchant pointed out, this is the opposite of the previous follow button behavior, so be careful not to accidentally unfollow.

Do you know why you want to spend more time on this website? The person who accidentally unfollowed was already following and was confident that he was following again, making him think he was just following.

I love it

Brian Merchant (@bcmerchant) August 11, 2021

