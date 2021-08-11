Austin’s Google Fiber Ends TV Service and Focuses on the Internet





Coronavirus: How Internet Access Is Not Created Equally

The lack of internet access for many Americans is a major problem when schools are discussing returning to online learning.

Google Fiber says it will discontinue TV services in Austin and focus on Internet services away from TV services.

According to the company, the Google Fiber TV service will end in Austin and Atlanta by November 30th. The company said it would provide affected customers with home-wide WiFi with Google WiFi and streaming capabilities via Chromecast with Google TV to help them move to streaming services. Of their choice.

According to the company, there are no changes to the Google Fiber Internet service.

“More and more people are opting out of traditional TV models, replacing traditional TVs with different streaming options and customizing content at a lower cost. We believe that the best TVs are already online. That’s why we’re upgrading. From Google Fiber TV to a better TV viewing experience with the streaming service of your choice, you can use it, “Google Fiber said in a statement.

Austin was the second largest US metropolitan area to be named Google Fiber’s high-speed Internet in 2013. The company began expanding its services in some areas of the city in 2015. Internet services are up to 1 Gbit / s, or about 100 times faster than the average broadband Internet connection in the United States.

Google Fiber TV is an add-on bundle to the company’s Internet services, providing customers with over 100 channels for an additional fee.

The company has not offered TV services in new markets since February 2020. At the time, Google Fiber said in a blog post that it was refocusing on its origins as an Internet-centric company.

“Google Fiber will stop offering linear TV products to new customers. Today’s TV customers will become dependent on Google Fiber TV and will continue to offer traditional TV services,” the company said in 2020. I mentioned it in my blog post in February. “And over the Internet, with virtually unlimited selection and control provided by online viewing, anyone can explore other options to enable their favorite shows to be viewed the way they watch TV today. I will be happy to help you. “

Jim Hayes, chairman of the Fiber Optic Association, a California-based non-profit organization that trains industry professionals, said he wasn’t surprised to hear that Google Fiber has shut down television services in Austin. Told.

“For years, ISPs have complained that they aren’t making money on TV services because of the high cost of content. Unless they have tens of millions of subscribers (traditional cable service providers). , I can’t get an acceptable price. Customer. ”

Google Fiber continued to expand in Austin, opening a retail space for customers in South Lamar in March. This will add a downtown office. The company also launched a 2-Gigabit Internet service in Austin last year and expanded into new areas such as Allandale, North Loop, Mueller and North Shoal Creek. In the pandemic, Google Fiber said demand is increasing in all service areas.

Since the company launched high-speed services in Austin, other Internet service providers have stepped up their Internet speed offerings. Most recently, Verizon has entered Austin’s home internet services market. The company announced on Wednesday that it will provide customers with 5G home broadband Internet services, both at home and on their smartphones. The company said last week that it plans to offer the 5G Business Internet in Austin.

This service uses Verizon’s 5G cellular data network to provide Internet services. Home Services offers customers download speeds of up to 1 gigabbit / s, with plans for existing Verizon customers to be around $ 50 per month and new customers to be $ 70 per month.

