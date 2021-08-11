The new Senate bill aims to dominate the Apple and Google app stores





Senator Richard Blumenthal, Amy Klobuchar, and Marsha Blackburn have proposed bipartisan legislation that requires app developers to accept from major app stores to reach consumers. Will outlaw the contractual obligations of.

If enacted, the bill could impose radical new requirements on major technology platforms. That provision applies to all app distribution services that have more than 50 million users.

Under this bill, for example, Apple (AAPL) couldn’t require apps to process sales of digital goods and services using the iPhone manufacturer’s own payment channel. Of Fortnite. (In that case, a decision is expected this month.) You may need to be able to run a third-party app store on your iPhone. Also, Apple couldn’t restrict app developers from communicating with users in ways that could negatively impact their bottom line.

App store operators are also prohibited from placing their own apps in the app store search than their rivals.

A group in the tech industry immediately opposed the bill. The Chamber of Progress, a group backed by Apple and Google (GOOG), said the legislative side with lobbyists from Epic Games, Spotify and Tile is a critique of all the voices of big companies.

“This bill is at your fingertips for anyone who bought an iPhone or Android, because the phone and its app store are safe, reliable, and easy to use,” said Adam Kovacevich, CEO of the Chamber of Progress. “I’ve never seen a consumer marching in Washington that Congress demands to master smartphones, and Congress has more to do than intervene in the multi-million dollar controversy between businesses.” Said.

Corie Wright, Vice President of Public Policy at Epic Games, praised the bill. “The introduction of this bill is an important milestone in the ongoing battle for a fairer digital platform,” Wright said in a statement. “The passage allows developers to seek injunctions against violations of the law, helping to level the competition for SMEs to confront monopolies that are abusing market power.”

Small app developers like the Swiss company Proton behind the privacy-focused email service ProtonMail have turned the bill into an exclusive practice that has effectively become a “massive tax on the Internet.” I repeated that feeling that it would help me to deal with it.

“Proton praises Senators Blumental, Blackburn, and Crobshire for recognizing these realities and submitting a bill that unleashes seismic-level innovation,” said Proton CEO Andy Yen. Stated.

The law was enacted amid growing scrutiny of both the tech industry’s impact on competition in general and Apple’s and Google’s app store practices in particular. Numerous studies on the app ecosystem are underway around the world, including Europe and the United Kingdom. Earlier this year, Crobshire, chair of the Senate Antitrust Subcommittee, held a parliamentary hearing to investigate the app market. Technological dominance has proven to be an area where Democrats and Republicans have found a common ground, as evidenced by the bipartisan nature of the new bill.

“Apple and Google have been crushing competitors, putting consumers in their dark pockets and acting as benevolent gatekeepers for this multi-billion dollar market for years,” Blumental said in a statement. I’ve come. ” “We are proud to partner with Senators Blackburn and Klobuchar in this groundbreaking blow to Big Tech bullying. This bipartisan bill breaks the iron-clad grip of these high-tech giants and apps. Opening the economy to new competitors and mobile users on their own devices. ”

Blackburn said the tech giant’s app store condition was “a direct insult to a free and fair market,” and Klobuchar said the bill would level the competition.

In a statement, an Apple spokeswoman said: “The App Store is the basis of our work to connect developers and customers in a secure and reliable way. All apps must meet Google’s rigorous guidelines for app privacy and security. Make sure you are protected. “

Google didn’t immediately respond to the request for comment. Both Apple and Google have advocated for innovation and support for small businesses without damaging the app store.

The law contains issues that could give way to the app store. The bill contains exceptions to app store practices needed to promote user privacy and security or to combat fraud. These practices are not designed to distinguish between app developers.

