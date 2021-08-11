Bipartisan bills will force Apple to allow sideloading on third-party app stores and iOS





It’s been months since the last bill tried to break the monopoly of Apple’s and Google’s app stores on their respective platforms. Currently, the bipartisan bill aims to bring more competition to the app store market, and Apple will require the iPhone to be open to third-party app stores and sideloading.

As reported by CNBC, the Open App Markets Acts are led by Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN). The bill covers in-app payment systems for businesses that own an app store with more than 50 million users in the United States. According to the bill, Apple and Google cannot force app distribution in app stores or in-app payment systems.

Apart from requiring a third-party app store, the bill allows you to sideload your app.

The law leaves room for a platform to claim that an in-app payment system is needed for security purposes. The bill states that if user privacy and security, fraud prevention efforts, or measures to comply with federal or state law are required, the platform covered by the law will not be violated.

In the case of Epic vs. Apple, Apple has mentioned several times that allowing third-party app stores would make iOS less secure. The company also said this is why it doesn’t allow sideloaded apps either.

Tim Cook also said in an interview that what Epic wanted to create would be a “flea market.”

At the heart of Epic’s complaints is that developers want to enter their own payment information. But it makes the App Store a flea market and knows the level of trust in the flea market.

It’s bad for users because the number of people entering these markets is dramatically reduced and, as we’ve heard of four developers, we miss innovation. And developers are excluded because they don’t have a huge audience to sell. Therefore, no one wins in that environment.

The App Store has been repeatedly reported to still approve fraudulent apps, but the company believes it needs to centralize where users can download and buy apps.

To minimize this situation, Apple has created a small business program. This reduces the App Store commissions of developers who made up to $ 1 million in last calendar year to 15%.

However, developers are still complaining about Apple and Google fees as “unreasonably high.”

Apple hasn’t commented on the bill yet.

Update: Spotify has sent a statement about this bipartisan bill:

Spotify praises the bipartisan leadership of Senators Klobuchar, Blumenthal and Blackburn, introduces the Open App Markets Act, and has the courage to hold Apple and other gatekeeper platforms accountable for unfair and anti-competitive practices. I showed my determination.

These platforms control more commerce, information, and communications than ever before, and the power they exercise has significant economic and social implications.

That’s why we urge Congress to pass the Open App Markets Act quickly. Without action, Apple and other companies are expected to continue to change their rules in favor of their own services, further harming consumers, developers, and the digital economy.

