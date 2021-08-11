SBA grants grants to 33 organizations to support successful underserved communities in SME innovation research programs





Washington, August 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-The US Small Business Administration is a federal and state technology (FAST) partnership program. FAST is a SME Innovation Study (SBIR) for underserved communities by increasing participation from women-owned, rural-based, socially or economically disadvantaged SMEs. ) And SME Technology Transfer (STTR) programs are trying to improve their outcomes.

“As President Biden often says, great ideas come from anywhere, anywhere. Supporting innovative start-ups in all countries and increasing fair access to federal research funding is an SBA priority. Not only because it’s the right thing, but because it does. Build a stronger future for all of us. “

Our FAST Partnership Program strengthens the innovation ecosystem at the regional level, giving underserved communities access to SBIR and STTR, or the Americas Seed Fund, the largest early-stage capital source in the United States. Is aimed at. FAST’s continued growth will strengthen the country’s innovation ecosystem and make future unprecedented investment access for all SMEs available through the bipartisan infrastructure framework and the Bidens Build Back Better agenda. It will definitely be positioned in this next recovery phase to rethink the economy.

This year’s winners cover a wide range of geographic areas, including state and local economic development organizations, SME technology development centers, women’s business centers, procurement technology support centers, incubators, accelerators, universities and universities. All organizations provide support to SMEs developing advanced technology.

SBA’s investment in Oklahoma through the FAST program has untapped Heartland through training and mentorship programs that encourage women and a small number of entrepreneurs with the potential for transformation to launch new products and grow their businesses. It was essential for OK Catalyst to reach the community. OK Catalyst Director. With FAST funding, OK Catalyst has been able to significantly improve the competitiveness and success of SBIR / STTR proposals in the state.

The FAST Partnership Program awards a 12-month base period plus two optional duration awards of 12 months if eligible.

The recipients of FAST are:

Winners 2022 Cohort Base Year

state

Organization

Arizona

Arizona Commerce Bureau

Georgia

University of Georgia Innovation Gateway

Kentucky

Kentucky Science and Technology Corporation

Louisiana

Louisiana Business & Technology Center / LSU

Missouri

University of Missouri Curator

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico SME and Technology Development Center

South dakota

South Dakota Biotech Council

Tennessee

Start TN

Wisconsin

Technology Commercialization Center

Winner 2021 Cohort 2nd year

state

Organization

Arkansas

University of Arkansas Little Rock-University of Arkansas SB TDC

Colorado

Bureau of Foreign Trade, Colorado Economic Development

Connecticut

Connecticut Innovations Co., Ltd.

Delaware

University of Delaware

Hawaii

Hawaii Technology Development Corporation (HTDC)

Illinois

University of Illinois Enterprise Works

Kansas

Wichita State University

Maryland

Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO)

Minnesota

Minnesota Technology Association

Mississippi

Innovate Mississippi

Montana

Montana State University

Nebraska

University of Nebraska Omaha Nebraska Business Development Center

New Hampshire

UNH Innovation

New Mexico

Arrowhead Center at New Mexico State University

North Carolina

First Flight Venture Center, Inc.

Ohio

Ohio National Aerospace Laboratory

Oklahoma

OK Catalyst

Oregon

VertueLab

Pennsylvania

Ben Franklin Technology Partners Corporation

South Carolina

University of South Carolina

Texas

SWTXBSBDC Technology Commercialization Center

Virginia

Center For Innovative Technology (CIT)

West Virginia

TechConnect West Virginia

Wyoming

University of Wyoming SME Development Center

About FAST

In 2021, a total of $ 4 million was allocated to the entity to carry out the activities covered from September 30, 2021 to September 29, 2022. All 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, Guam, American entities Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands have funded outreach, technology, and financial support to support the SBIR / STTR program. You are eligible to receive it. For more information, please visit www.sbir.gov / about-fast.

About SBIR / STTR

The SBA coordinates the SBIR / STTR program, also known as the Americas Seed Fund. In 2021, 11 participating federal agencies will provide over $ 4 billion in early-stage seed capital by offering over 7,000 awards to SMEs. Federal agencies are announcing funding opportunities as grants or contracts to meet R & D needs. Companies supported by the SBIR / STTR program often produce some of the most important breakthroughs in the United States each year. Additional information about the program, as well as past and present topics, can be found at www.sbir.gov.

About the US Small Business Administration

The US Small Business Administration helps strengthen American Dream business ownership. The SBA is the only reliable resource and voice for small businesses backed by federal power, needed by entrepreneurs and small business owners to start, grow, expand, or recover from a declaration. Provides resources and support. disaster. We serve through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. For more information, please visit www.sba.gov.

Contact: Press Office US Small Business Administration [email protected]

