NASCAR is back in console video games with Unreal Engine





Stock car racing is back on consoles and PCs this fall, and properly has a new engine under the hood.

NASCAR 21: Created with Unreal 4, Ignition will be available for PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One on October 28th. The second NASCAR title published by the new label Motorsport Games, a subsidiary of Motorsport Network, the most well-known global media company on the Motorsport.com website.

The product has been built for over two years. Dmitry Kozko, CEO of motorsports games, told Polygon in an interview that this is a product built from scratch.

This is an important declaration. Last year’s NASCAR Heat 5 was primarily a short-term readjustment of the previous year’s game. The development cycle was also affected by both the COVID-19 pandemic and the abrupt termination of the monster game being built.

From 2016 to 2020, the NASCAR Heat series was built into the Unity engine, giving the components a no-frills look. NASCAR 21: Ignition doesn’t have Unity components, Kozko said. There’s probably nothing but some of the previous game concepts published by 704 Games.

The Motorsport Network has been a partial owner of 704 Games since 2019 and became the majority owner this spring. At the same time, motorsport games have completed the acquisition of Studio 397, the maker of the high-end PC racing simulator rFactor 2. The deal took place after Studio 397 and Motorsport Network teamed up at two pandemic events, the 24 Hours of Le Mans last June. Virtual events and Spring Formula E Race at Home Challenge.

Importantly, Studio 397s technology will also be part of NASCAR21: Ignition. Under Unreal is rFactor’s physics, according to Kozuko. Of course, the point is not to make it like a simulator that only the driver can understand the operation method, but to make it accessible to everyone with it.

Given the uneven history of NASCAR as a video game license in the two console generations since EA Sports left, motorsport’s move has doubled unexpectedly.Kozuko frankly admitted that the previous series wasn’t compared to the modern Triple A [development] standard. I don’t know why no one has come to make the right investment to create that type of title, but we’re happy to have our license for the next 10 years of titles.

So we started with a blank slate and said, “What if we were to adopt the latest and greatest technology from the biggest EA people in the world today?” Kozuko said.

Motorsport Games takes that approach to other big time racing licenses. Some of them have a limited presence in video games. The Indianapolis 500, which has not been AAA-treated since the Codemasters IndyCar Series 2005 for Xbox and PlayStation 2, will also be available on consoles and PCs under motorsport games in 2023.

The venerable Watkins Glen International in northern New York.Road Course, Go Bowling at The Glen, Kyle Larson Wins Last Weekend Image: Motor Sports Game

The Coskos division also created a licensed game for the Le Mans 24-hour race, which won a big close-up at the British Touring Car Championship, which was the basis of the Ford v Ferrari, which was nominated for Oscar in the 2019s, and the Codemasters series, which became a grid. increase. Le Mans (actually a representative event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship) is scheduled for about the same time as the IndyCar Series games, and the BTCC games will arrive in 2022, Kozko said.

I have a lot of games [developers], People with 20 to 30 years of experience, respectively. There are people who have made Forza Horizon beautiful, but Im is very proud of the team. Kozko is sad. Im is also proud of the team that did not come from the gaming industry. This team is part of a group of passionate people who help challenge these game norms.

NASCAR 21: Ignition will have an upgraded version of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 sometime after its launch in October, and buyers of older console versions will have a free upgrade, Motorsport Games said. The game revives key play modes such as multi-season careers, online multiplayer, or racing for the current season as one of the real-life drivers of sports. The news release on Thursday also promoted greater customization options for the drivers and teams created. Broadcast presentations of the game are supported by commentary from MRN Radio, a longtime NASCAR-owned radio network for sports.

Kozuko was born of a media company about motorsport networks. Media companies said they were responding to their passion simply by talking to the viewer. We focus on creating portfolios for different racing disciplines and believe that we can take advantage of economies of scale here to create truly truly good experiences.

Roster File is a column of Polygons news and opinions about the intersection of sports and video games.

