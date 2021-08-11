Air purifiers have been tried in UK schools to keep students safe from Covid-19





Air purifiers and UV light are being tested at school in a pilot project to work on Covid in a confined space.

Thirty Bradford primary schools are participating in government-funded research projects and can be expanded to operate nationwide according to the evidence produced.

If the device turns out to work, this study could bring big awards in the fight against Covid while reducing absenteeism due to colds and flu and improving air quality in asthma and hay fever students. ..

The first results of the test, which expires by the end of the year, paved the way for the technology to be rolled out nationwide in 2022.

This study is being conducted by the Center for Applied Education and Research in collaboration with the University of Leeds, the University of Bradford, the University of York, the University of Bradford, and the Ministry of Education.

How the air purifier works

Purifiers are used to improve the quality of indoor air by removing particles such as dust, allergens, and pollutants from the atmosphere.

They can work by a filtration system or by using UV light to clean the air passing through them.

Hepa (High Efficiency Particulate Air) purifiers have a fan to draw contaminated air into the device. The air then passes through a filter, usually made of fiberglass, paper, or mesh. The filter traps small particles in the fiber.

After the filtration process, the air is pumped back into the room. The filters in these refiners need to be replaced on a regular basis.

UV purifiers use short-wave UV light to purify the air. Like Hepa purifiers, they first have a fan to draw air into the machine.

This air is then exposed to UV lamps that break the chemical bonds formed between the DNA molecules of existing viruses, bacteria, or fungi.

As i reports, there is a need for guidelines to help consumers choose an air purifier that meets the required criteria.

In November last year, the Emergency Science Advisory Group (Sage) called on the government to implement new guidelines for air purification systems to protect consumer safety.

Purification equipment costs range from approximately 50 to over 2,000, depending on the type and area of ​​space to be purified.

Ikea air purifiers cost 50, but Dyson hot and cool air purifiers sell for 549.99, both using Hepa filters.

The mainstream brands that make them are Blueair, Philips, Dyson and Airfree.

They can be purchased online and from boulevard retailers like John Lewis and Argos.

An air purifier exam at an elementary school in London in 2018/2019 found that students improved their grades and were less absent due to poor health.

Purifiers from the Swedish company Blueair were installed at Christopher Hatton Elementary School in Holborn, Gospel Oak Elementary School and Nursery School in Gospel Oak, and Netley Elementary School and Autism Center in Euston.

In a teacher survey one year after use, 89 felt that their children’s learning had improved, and 51% said they noticed a reduction in absenteeism due to illness.

Sally Guyon Court

read more

Covid Vaccine: A school ready to teach the science behind the jab so students can make informed decisions

This study is 1.8m supported by the Ministry of Health.

Earlier this month, the head teacher told me that government funding would be needed to buy the kit to stop Covid’s turmoil next year.

Thirty primary colors are involved in randomized trials, the third with a high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter, the third with a UV purifier, and the final control group continued without any special equipment. I am.

In schools with devices, kits are placed in rooms where staff and children spend a considerable amount of time.

Professor Mark Mon-Williams of the University of Leeds, who leads the project, said he would consider the possibility of installing various devices in the school that could basically secure Covid. This is clearly a big prize.

Philips air purifiers like these sold at 449.99 are used in the scheme

However, while these devices are very effective in a laboratory environment, Professor Mon-Williams said it is still unclear how this will be reflected in schools.

[Schools] In a strange way, he said there were bulletin boards, chairs, children and teachers.

It’s a bit that needs to be evaluated properly. Do these systems still work when I start chucking all these bits into the room?

An important element of the work is to catalog potential barriers to school installation. He said that if you really understand all the potential issues, you can get ahead of them if you want to scale it up.

Researchers monitor a variety of indicators, from air quality to the absence of students.

Professor Mon-Williams also said that CAER has access to a local database that Bradford’s family has agreed to provide health and education data on 13,500 children.

In other words, you can tell if your child went to A & E or a general practitioner for respiratory illness.

Beyond Covid

According to the professor who leads the project, the introduction of an effective air purifier can bring benefits beyond simply fighting Covid.

Professor Mark Mon-Williams of the University of Leeds offers another very big award. It means that many children cannot go to school because of various aerial illnesses, so they have the opportunity to work on two things at the same time.

HEPA filters remove particles larger than a certain size, including Covid, from the air. However, these filters also have the added benefit of removing unpleasant air pollutant particulate matter, which can help children with conditions ranging from asthma to hay fever.

The UV system under trial, on the other hand, works in combination with an air purifier. The fans circulate the air and the virus is destroyed by the UV light, which can effectively kill all the insects in the room, said Professor Mont Williams.

You can also see how many children are infected with Covid and have asthma attacks.

Data collection will begin in September and will run throughout the year.

He added: By Christmas, it would be great if we could at least see the impact on air quality, figure out exactly what the barriers to putting these things in, and first show what’s happening in different schools. .. Absent.

Professor Mon-Williams said the study would establish whether there is evidence to support expanding this. If the technology were rolled out nationwide, it would involve huge investments, he said.

The Philips air purifier used in the scheme is retailed at 449.99.

We asked the Ministry of Health for comment.

