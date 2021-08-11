Supreme Court recognizes Google’s copy of Oracle API as fair use | International Lawyer Network





A recent Supreme Court ruling has finally put an end to the long-standing dispute between Oracle and Google over Google’s use of Oracle’s copyrighted Java application programming interface (API). The Supreme Court’s ruling, contrary to the Federal Circuit’s ruling discussed in the previous warning, ruled that Google’s use of Oracle’s API is protected by fair-use copyright protection. This decision may increase the chances for developers to use copyrighted API code.

Oracle’s Java Platform Oracle owns the widely used Java platform and Java programming language. The Java platform is available free of charge in certain situations under an open source license used to create and execute programs that use the Java programming language. The Java platform can also run programs on different types of hardware without having to rewrite them. type. However, Oracle charges a license fee to developers who want to use the API on competing platforms or electronic devices. By 2008, Java contained 166 API packages.

In programming languages ​​like Java, APIs are essentially coding shortcuts. This is the “label” used to call the actual code (implementation code) needed to implement a particular function. These labels allow programmers to implement functions using existing code without having to write new code to implement the function for each new platform or system. This allows programmers to write code in a new environment without having to learn a whole new coding language.

Oraclev. Google In this case, Google copied 37 Java API packages and created their own implementation code to base those API packages for use by developers on the Android operating system. Google wanted to attract developers to work on Android systems by allowing them to code using the same API shortcuts that Java developers are already familiar with. Google first approached Sun Microsystems, the original owner of Java, to pay a license fee to use these APIs on competing Android platforms before Oracle acquired Java. However, these negotiations broke down, and Google proceeded to use the API instead of using it. license.

Oracle has filed a proceeding against Google alleging that Google infringed Oracle’s copyright in its code by copying 37 APIs. In a previous proceeding, the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that the structure, ordering, and organization of Java API packages had copyright protection rights. The Court of Appeals subsequently exempted Google’s use of Oracle’s API by a fair-use defense that served as a limited exception to copyright infringement and allowed copying of copyrighted works in limited circumstances. I considered whether it was done. In considering this issue, the Court of Appeals ruled that the fair use defense did not apply. Google then tried to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court, which agreed to take on the matter.

Supreme Court Decision In that decision, the Supreme Court dismissed the Court of Appeals and decided that Google’s use of the Java API package was fair use. Copyright law provides four non-exclusive factors to consider when deciding whether the use of a copyrighted work is fair use.

Purpose and nature of use. This includes whether the use is inherently commercial and whether the use is transformative. The nature of the copyrighted work; the quantity and substance of some of the work used. And the impact of use on the market or value of copyrighted works.

The Supreme Court first considers the second factor, and the API is “copyrighted,” including that the copyrighted features of the API are functional and essentially tied to ideas that cannot be copyrighted. We have found that it is farther than most computer programs from the “core”. Much of the value of APIs comes from computer programmers who spend their time learning API systems. It’s also worth it because it relies on Google programmers who learn and use Java to use other programs that Google didn’t copy.

Looking at the first factor, the court found that Google programmers used APIs to develop new products for Android smartphones, and the use of APIs facilitated the development of these new products, so Google’s API We have determined that the purpose and characteristics of its use are transformative. .. The court also believed that Google’s use of the API was undoubtedly commercial, but this was due to the “transforming role” played by the use of Oracle’s API, especially in the development of Android systems. I have decided that it is not something to deny.

Third, the court focused on the amount and substance of the portion of the copyrighted work used, that Google copied only 11,500 lines of code out of 2.86 million lines, and that the amount used was for the purpose of change. He pointed out that he was “tied”. Of the use of weight to support fair use.

Finally, the Supreme Court ruled that market effectors also favor fair use in light of the uncertainty of Sun’s ability to compete with Android in the smartphone business (Java Se’s main market is laptops). If it was a desktop). Using Java is due to programmers being familiar with the API, as opposed to Sun’s investment in creating the API, and enforcing Oracle’s copyright claims will open up future creativity for new programs. There is a risk of being restricted and harming the general public.

Based on the analysis above, the Supreme Court has determined that Google’s use of Oracle’s API package constitutes fair use as a matter of law.

Bottom line

In the light of the Supreme Court’s ruling on Google vs. Oracle, it’s clear that not all copies of copyrighted code hold developers accountable.

The safest way for developers is to make sure they are licensed or allowed to use API packages according to the rights owner’s terms of use, even if the code is used on another device or environment. Is to do.

If you need to strengthen your fair use defenses in relation to API copy, it is always advisable to seek the advice of a lawyer first.

