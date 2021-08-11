The next step for Goldman Sachs





Exchange-traded fund investors who strengthen their traditional portfolio mix need to consider confident and disruptive investment opportunities.

In a recent webcast, Destructive Innovation: Cole Feinberg, ETF Specialist, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, a key theme driving the stock market. Marissa Ansel, Lead Client Portfolio Manager for Thematic Investment in Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said investors are widely exposed to the market but are rapidly changing, driven by market turmoil. He insisted that it was not suitable for the environment.

“The pace and scale of the turmoil is accelerating,” according to strategists. “Investors are on the right side of the turmoil and believe they need to deploy their portfolios for the future.”

While many companies have relied on traditional benchmark exposures like the S & P 500, these market cap weighted indexes are top heavy or over-concentrated and over-exposure for companies at risk of confusion. I am. Specifically, the top five S & P 500 companies make up 21% of the total portfolio, and Goldman Sachs says that 31% of the portfolio is at risk of disruption or is vulnerable to future disruptions. discovered. By comparison, only 21% of the S & P 500 show or develop destructive properties. Since 2015, disruptors have outnumbered disruptors by 279%.

As innovation disrupts more sectors and territories, strategists are finding e-commerce, electric vehicles, precision medicine, fintech, clean energy, smart components, sustainable consumption, artificial intelligence, genomics and public. He pointed out the rise of themes such as cloud. , Online entertainment, and robotics.

To highlight the climate change dilemma, greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Paris Agreement need to be halved by 2030. Meanwhile, governments, businesses and consumers are working together to drive a global sustainability revolution.

“By investing in companies that are trying to provide solutions to environmental problems, we have the potential to align our client portfolio with long-term growth themes and generate strong impact and return on investment,” said the strategist. increase.

As a result, Goldman Sachs has identified five key themes: clean energy, resource efficiency, sustainable consumption, circular economy and water sustainability. Innovations in these areas are creating environmental solutions and investment opportunities.

To access this green opportunity, the recently launched Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP) provides investors with a portfolio focused on long-term, long-term growth trends. Helps to position on the right side of the mess.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETFs are highly transparent and actively operated Equity ETFs. The fund is managed by experienced fundamental investors with a disciplined valuation framework that provides investors with the benefits of fully transparent active management. Goldman Sachs will also invest in the fund with its clients.

ETFs will invest in companies that seek to provide solutions to environmental problems along five key themes: clean energy, resource efficiency, sustainable consumption, circular economy and water sustainability. GSFP makes aggressive bottom-up security choices for companies that promote more sustainable practices and have the potential to provide strong returns across different sectors, regions and market capitalization.

In addition, the reorganized Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) provides exposure to five themes, including Data Driven World, Finance Reimagination, Human Evolution, Manufacturing Revolution, and New Age Consumer. In GINN, five themes are evenly weighted.

GINN aims to provide investment results that closely correspond to the performance of the Solactive Innovative Global Equity Index before deducting fees and costs. The index is owned and calculated by Solactive AG. The index evenly combines the five themes to provide exposure to companies that may benefit from innovation and the resulting economic changes.

Financial advisors interested in the details of disruptive innovation can watch the webcast here on demand.

