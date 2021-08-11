Niantic CEO John Hanke opposes the Metaverse and wants to continue promoting AR development as a way to connect people.





Niantic seems to be opting out of a Metaverse conversation with founder and CEO John Hanke for the foreseeable future, blogging about the company’s position in driving technology.

Hanke wants Niantic to stand up and motivate them to connect with people and the world, rather than exploring, interacting with and pursuing the world that exists in the Digital Universe. ..

I shared some thoughts about the Metaverse. It is our view that technology should serve us as human beings and vice versa. The future of AR we envision is designed to strengthen our connections with the world around us and with each other. https: //t.co/trky9Dex4p

— John Hanke (@johnhanke) August 10, 2021

These posts from Hanke are becoming more common as Niantic continues to grow and develop new augmented reality technologies. He previously revisited some models and new additions in the product to promote a safe way to regroup people in the real world, following the COVID-19 pandemic. I talked about.

From now on, Hanke sees Niantic as a way to use technology to improve the human experience, rather than trying to replace elements of technology with virtual equivalents, citing novels such as Snow Crash and Ready Player One. I am.

According to Hanke, many people these days are very interested in realizing this near-future vision of the virtual world, including some of the biggest names in technology and games. But in reality, these novels served as a warning that the future of technology dystopia was unsuccessful. As a society, we can expect that the world will not be delegated to a place where science fiction heroes can escape to virtual heroes. Make sure it doesn’t happen. Niantic chooses the latter.

Hanke said in his post that the opposite is also true and that abandoning the idea of ​​advancing technology does not help people either.

Niantics’ goal is to create real-world experiences powered by data, information, and interactive technologies by creating new technologies, implementing them in different ways, and delivering them to different creators, including through the Lightship platform. .. Hanke sees this as a real-world metaverse at the crossroads of technical efforts that allow users to create, modify, and manipulate digital objects in the physical world.

In terms of implementation, Hanke confirmed that Niantic is working on outdoor-ready AR glasses, in addition to the technological advances and mapping of the AR world that is taking place within the Lightship platform and its interior. These glasses can use Niantics maps to render information and virtual worlds on top of the physical world.

The physical model has been tested internally, but work is just beginning and will continue to evolve over the years. However, the company will eventually help the evolution of AR and data services, along with other advances, allowing Pokemon to actually roam around us in a more literal sense of Pokemon Go. I hope that.

Hanke pointed out and explained in detail that he envisioned a world in which the virtual world could be overlaid directly with the real world to enhance both elements. This includes the vision of Pokemon wandering, a 10-story gym towering over real-world infrastructure, and in-game personas used in real life.

Other properties such as Marvel, Star Wars, Indy Jones, Blade Runner, Sherlock Holmes, Nancy Drew, and other elements such as education can also act as catalysts to spend time together and deepen social relationships in adventures. It was mentioned that there is.

Niantic emphasizes the various security measures needed to bring such ideas to fruition, as well as its own games, applications, and infrastructure within the initiative.

According to Hanke, we are responsible for doing all this in a way that respects those who use our services and those who do not. Recognizing and mitigating user privacy, responsible use, a comprehensive development process, and the potential impact of AR technology on society should all be considered now, not after the fact.

On the official Niantic Labs website, you can read Hanks’ comments and the entire blog post, including insights into Niantic’s upcoming projects, including Lightship programs and AR technology enhancements.

