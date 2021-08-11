Apex Legends Prophet is not OP, he just needs some tweaks





Last week, the release of the new character Seer at Apex Legends caused considerable debate among players. His reconnaissance-based abilities, including the tactics of blocking, revealing, lightly damaging, and blinding for short periods of time, as well as the Ultimate to reveal a wide range of enemies, are too strong compared to other Legend Kits. Some people think.

Seer is certainly strong now, but he is also new. Both beginners and veteran players are still learning how to play around him. So, before people get used to him, the skill gap seems to widen at first.

Seer may need some tweaking, but this has already been confirmed by the Respawnhes development team and isn’t as powerful as many players think.

Changes on the horizon

There is no doubt that Seer is difficult to play against. His kit throws a big wrench into Meta. This is exactly what it was designed to do. His ultimate wide area and numerous debuffs of his tactical causes can be frustrating to play, especially as they are designed to be used for stealth. He’s not a true stealth hero, but Seer was designed to be a more sneaky version of Bloodhound. Rather than running with a scan or gun flame, Seer can sit down to sense the approach of the enemy and time the ability to the pace of the enemy.

It’s not uncommon for new legends to be a little stronger at release. Valkyrie became lightly nervous several times after its release, shortly after many complained that it was an OP at the beginning of Season 9. In a similar way, Respawn acknowledged that some nerfs are needed to keep Seer consistent with other reconnaissance heroes. As confirmed by Reddit AMA, his tactical flash has been removed and hell may undergo some other tweaks. His kit hasn’t undergone any major changes, only minor adjustments.

Much of the community wants him to receive major changes or be permanently removed from the game, but in reality, small tweaks can have a significant impact on gameplay. Balancing characters in a highly competitive environment is not a big change, but a game of small points and numbers. These changes can have a greater impact than anyone would expect.

Counter play

Even before Seers’ upcoming balance patch hits, there are still many ways to play against him. He doesn’t have a hard counter like most characters in the game, but certain strategies work better than other characters when staring at the focus of attention or exhibits.

The seer is the weakest against a character who can rush him quickly and aggressively. Instead of sitting down or rattling to get a lot of information about the location and health bar, it’s best to burn a gun and run and kick it out of hiding. Characters like Bloodhound and Octane are great for this strategy.

The seer is also vulnerable to a character who can quickly escape his abilities. Using a mobile hero like Wraith or Valkyrie is a good way to force some counterattacks, which can be phased or popped out of his exhibit. Exhibits can also be seen from a distance, alerting other teams to battles and confrontations taking place in specific corners of the map. If Seer is rushing from several different directions, the Focus of Attention’s one-way is a weakness rather than a strength.

Knowledge is power

Professionals and high-level streamers have already recorded a lot of time playing against Seer, but the average player may have encountered him only a few times. At first glance, he may appear to be tedious and overwhelmed to play, especially with a series of influences on the focus of attention. However, over time, it will be easier for players to find new strategies and ways to deal with Seer and effectively play against him. If he’s like Valkyrie, his popularity will decline over time, making it less likely that a particular match will be filled with prophets.

Like most reconnaissance legends, the effectiveness of Seers depends on the information he provides to his teammates. He can do some damage, but his greatest strength lies in the health bar and location provided by the Focus of Attention and Exhibit. If he accidentally clicks on these abilities, or if he can’t provide information about the enemy to his teammates, his potential and effectiveness will be greatly reduced. It is unlikely that every prophet knows how to harness him to the best possible potential ever, which reduces his actual power on the battlefield.

Yes, Seer is currently highly tuned, but much of the player base isn’t as ridiculously overwhelming as he claims. As Respawn publishes more nerfs and tweaks and people learn how to play against him, he may not look like an OP as it is today.

When new legends are released, it will take some time to get to know them and learn their strategies before you can really say how powerful they are. Seer is no exception. As he says in the trailer, change is inevitable.

