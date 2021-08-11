Facebook’s advertising business that minimizes data collection after changes in Apple and Google’s privacy





With the latest privacy changes by Apple and Google, Facebook is now striving to minimize the collection of personal data by corporate targeted advertising businesses.

On Wednesday, Facebook announced a “multi-year effort” to create a next-generation online ad that can target people based on interest, but still maintain some degree of user anonymity.

Over the years, Facebook has gained a reputation for tracking users’ Internet activity to help businesses serve consumer-related ads. At times, this practice may expose people’s personal information to third-party companies.

Facebook now says its advertising business must change over time. “Apple and Google continue to make changes through browsers and operating systems, and privacy regulations are changing, so digital advertising needs to evolve to reduce its reliance on individual third-party data. It’s important to recognize that, “said Facebook’s Vice President of Products. Marketing Graham Mudd on a blog post.

Earlier this year, Apple added a new privacy protection to iOS 14 that hampered Facebook’s ability to serve targeted ads to many iPhone users. Meanwhile, Google has been working to phase out third-party cookies from Chrome browsers since 2023. This is another move that can impede data flows that enhance targeted advertising.

As a result, the change could disrupt Facebook’s business, with more than $ 80 billion in advertising revenue last year. However, according to Mad, social networks can continue to run ad machines. You just need to incorporate privacy protection into your process.

“We are optimistic that new privacy-enhancing technologies will prove to be still possible and effective as personalization continues as the industry evolves and becomes less dependent on individual third-party data,” he said. Is writing. “These technologies help us show relevant ads to people and measure the advertising effectiveness of advertisers, while minimizing the amount of personal information we process.”

How does this work?

So-called Privacy Enhancement Technology (PET) promises to better remove personal information and identities when businesses use Facebook to serve ads to relevant users. One technique, called secure multi-party computing, involves aggregating and processing a user’s Internet history with other users. But perhaps more importantly, it can prevent Facebook from creating a huge database that reveals more about your activity on the Internet.

“In MPC, suppose one party has information about who saw the ad and the other party has information about who bought it. With MPC and encryption, both parties have both datasets. You can learn insights into advertising performance without having to outsource to one party, “says Facebook.

Editor’s recommendation

Another technique is to personalize your advertising experience by processing it on your device via your smartphone or PC. “On-device learning trains algorithms from insights processed directly on the device, without sending individual data such as purchased items or email addresses to remote servers or the cloud,” Facebook said. “This technology can help individuals find new ways to display ads that are relevant to people without having to know about the specific actions they take on other apps or websites.”

The third method adds “noise” or random information during data processing to protect your privacy. “For example, if 118 people buy an item after clicking on an ad, the delta private system will add or subtract a random amount from that number, so instead of 118, to the person using that system. Will display numbers like 120 and 114, “says the social network.

But Facebook says it needs support from the entire Internet ecosystem to make the technology a reality. “That’s why we encourage platforms, publishers, developers and other industry participants to work together on these technologies and other privacy-focused standards and practices,” Mad added.

Within the next few months, Facebook plans to gather feedback from industry stakeholders on next-generation advertising. Then, as the technology advances, we will share more details with the general public.

This newsletter may contain advertisements, transactions, or affiliate links. By subscribing to the newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcmag.com/news/facebooks-ad-business-to-minimize-data-collection-after-apple-google-privacy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos