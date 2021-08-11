Destiny 2’s seasonal storytelling is so good that you need to take notes in other live games





During this season, Mislux was proud, restrained, and noble to protect his fellow cosmic insects. (Image credit: Bungie)

Yesterday I saw the curtain fall on the Destiny 2 splicer season, along with a confirmation that looked like a heroic last stand, the death of a moderately major character, and a heel spin from another. came. The twist wasn’t too shocking when following the weekly story missions built for the big climax delivered in the “epilogue” cutscenes embedded just below the page.

This is a big folklore to pay off many of the precursors of the last three months and set season 15 to arrive on August 24th with the public stream of the Witch Queen extension next year.

In the video, you’ll see Saint-14 fighting Kell, Kell, the House of Light in Fallen, while Bex, a race of evil robots, is sneaking into the last city of mankind. I can. The attack was coordinated by Lakshmi-2, the leader of the Future War cult, as she was a bit racist and was not at all calm with the hostile alien refugees who lived in the wall before. ..

As is often the case with these things, the evil robot she summons kills her first.

If it all sounds pretty soapy, well, yes! But it also represents a major change in the way Destiny 2 handles stories. After dumping everything into an annual expansion, Bungie is now able to provide a truly propulsive plot with weekly rhythms, rather than looking like a dry, empty landscape for months. .. The studio is also building a stable of characters with real depth, flaws, and arcs to solve.

Take Saint-14, for example, a moody but open-minded Russian exo (that is, a self-aware machine) that was previously thought to have been lost over time. We rescued him a few seasons ago thanks to some temporary Shenanigan, but at first he had a hard time returning to city life. Over the course of a few seasons, Saint-14 has once again solidified his position among senior guardians of the city and has become a player’s favorite thanks to his bright approach of slamming aliens into fine pastes.

This season, through a gorgeously animated short story (below), we learned that we see saints as demons who mercilessly slaughter their people. Through the eyes of corrupt children, the saint is a terrifying boogeyman. And, after all, the saint’s view of aliens was initially only slightly less problematic than that of Lakshmi-2. However, during the season he began to respect Mislux and eventually saw him and other corrupt refugees as armed brothers. So you’re ready to die stoic for each other in big shoot-like closing cutscenes.

But instead of a noble death, we can see Ikora Ray and Commander Zavala sway and, frankly, stop sexual intercourse. (Ikora can even make Nova Warp look super cool ahead of next season’s long-awaited buff.) Guardian Vanguard leaders and others due to Bungy’s growing commitment to showing rather than talking about the story. A sweet hero moment when the main character of is not an animated quest dispenser, but strengthens its position as a badass in space.

And when Warlock’s Osiris observes the battle from a distance and turns his back on his colleague, his heels rotate. With the addition of spices, Osiris and Saint-14 are actually standard after the two relationships have been readjusted some time ago.

It is strongly suggested throughout the season that something has virtually risen to Osiris, which has not been the same since the death of his ghost buddy Sagira and the loss of his own light (ie power). Those who are willing to dig deeper may not have seen the actual Osiris at all, and this is all one of the very long games being played by Savasun, the Queen of the Hive Witches. You will notice that it is a club.

Bungee is steadily killing the famous voice actor

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Since Bungy left Nolan North (Cade 6), I secretly suspected that the studio would want to break the relationship with the most expensive voice actors possible, despite the existence of the legitimacy of the story. Since then, he has lost Morena Baccarin (Sagira, killed off-screen) and Shohreh Aghdashloo (Lakshmi-2, killed off-screen) and replaced the firefly Gina Torres with a replacement. Partly due to schedule issues. .. It makes sense not to rely on Hollywood talent, especially during a pandemic, but does Lance Reddick (Commander Zavala) need to worry? Even if he isn’t, given how much he is loved.

Especially sweet is that it’s not clear at the moment. Bungee is increasingly confident in building tensions and cliff hangers, both seasonally and weekly. To do that without creating a catastrophic workload, it has deployed a variety of toolkits for storytelling devices, rather than simply relying on incredibly expensive cutscenes.

So, every week, the story progresses with a combination of voice messages from key characters and conversations that play directly (a new social space that makes these feel more natural rather than half of the player base emoting). Created in the background), valuable assets such as Saint animations and Epilogue cutscenes.

The combination of techniques works brilliantly and brings a lot of necessary life to a game that has long been felt inactive during major releases. The fact that it took years for Bungie to arrive at a sustainable model that actually worked (player feedback was almost universally enthusiastic) is how much it is to offer rolling narratives in AAA live service games. Just emphasize how difficult it is. Fortnite remodeling a map with a flashy event once every few months is one thing, and actually drip-feeding a fascinating plot that players care about.

Fortnite remodeling a map with a flashy event once every few months is one thing, and actually drip-feeding a compelling plot.

As a result, Destiny 2 feels like a particularly cool Saturday morning cartoon. This is in stark contrast to the days when the lore was buried in the Grimoire card, which is best accessed from the app. And to be honest, such more ambient storytelling is still there and is actually in good harmony with the more direct ones.

Example: There is a character called The Crow. He was formerly Awoken Prince Uldren until he was capped by returning to Forsaken and killing Cayde-6 the Vanguard Hunter. Crow was eventually reincarnated as a guardian, and despite being a completely new person technically, most people don’t like to see his face, so many of his own interpersonal problems I was connected.

At the Season of the Hunt, we saw crows redeemed and gradually transitioned from shunned exiles to all Valor assassins. But that’s not the end. If you hang out near Crow in the HELM social space, you’ll notice that he’s whistling a lore nerd, recognized as a Savasun song. As far as I know, music is like a viral weapon for her to infect and control her enemies, especially the Lakshmi-2 Future War Cult companion. So the crow may already be a bad team, but again, I don’t know yet. Despite her endless manipulation, there is even a frank and incredible fan theory that Savathûn may be on our side. Or, on our side, the worm of God becomes like a necrotic witch living in her.

As you can see, I dig it. And to be honest, I don’t know if there are any other big games that really do this kind of thing on an episode basis. No wonder Bungy is proud of it.

The team has really raised the bar in the last few months. It’s exciting to see everything come together, from art, activities, rewards and stories. I love to see some of our greatest weaknesses turn into our greatest strengths. August 10, 2021

Obviously, it’s not perfect yet. The final mission that preceded the epilogue cutscene was a slightly damp squib, less dramatic than the boss battle with Kiria, a blade transform early in the season. (Seriously, Bungie has the best name.) Also, it didn’t hurt to tie some rewards, or even cosmetics, to mark the big end of the season beat. And Bungie is still unable to create enough weekly narrative content to cover the entire three-month season. Usually there is a dry patch at the end.

To be honest, I’m excited to see what happens next. This isn’t the feeling you’re used to when talking about Destiny 2 plots, even though you’re literally spending thousands of hours playing the game. The current Ark is built towards the unlikely coalition of alien races between Cabal and Fallen, the guardians who will be together in the final battle of darkness desperately in the process of the next two major expansions. I feel like I’m doing it. Or at least the desperate final battle until the next desperate final battle. Hey, that’s how Saturday morning cartoons work.

