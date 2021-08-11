Ways SEO Services Help Your Website Get Top Ranking Without Building Any Links

It’s no secret every blogger or website owner wants to get their website ranked in the top ten SERP results. Unfortunately, when it does not happen, an individual wants to give up even with repeated efforts. But, surely that’s not the right thing to do. Let’s delve into an understanding of website ranking factors.

Undoubtedly, links are an important ranking factor. Earning links required from only relevant and authoritative sites is essential. But what’s more, is that with great content and using it smartly on your website and other sources, you can naturally get links without much effort or readership and quality traffic.

SEO experts use some handy and proven methods to build links and become a part of a seamlessly profitable SEO strategy. They include scale link building, editorial links, and anchor text.

Using some methods to research will help you come up with compelling articles that can drive more traffic. This will help you generate more traffic and help you rank in the top SERPs in Google.

In simple words-

“Powerful content is a great way to earn backlinks without making much effort.”

What you need to understand before starting to build content

It is most beneficial to build a strong base using a great CMS, allowing useful tools or plugins. In this respect, WordPress bloggers have a significant advantage as they can get several free plugins and tools. It will again be worthwhile to make a one-time investment or a monthly subscription in such a case.

What does it take to get high organic traffic?

Organic traffic is all about creating high-quality content. Low-quality content cannot make you rank highly on Google. There are a few strategies top SEO professionals used to help websites rank higher. Here are a few things you should indeed be doing and making an effort for.

Rich snippets optimization: Search engines provide core information about your website. Google leaves no stone unturned to give you more information about your website. Rich snippets are made from schema markup and help your page appear under the text in the headline of the SERPs.

To get snippets of information, Google would want to understand the meaning of the pages, which helps it create a rich snippet.

What is a rich snippet?

Rich snippets are rich in text and are instrumental in making the end-users find the right information they are looking for. It is important to do everything you can to coax your target users to click through your website. And rich snippets will help you with this.

Google will support your rich snippets for several factors, including:

Businesses and organizations

Reviews

Recipes

Products

People

Music

The most important thing is to create a bottom line that aligns with a searcher’s query. The content you design must be relevant to the intent of a search query. Putting in high-quality content and doing the right schema mark-up will help you make the most of the content that satisfies the user’s queries as they direct the sites appropriately.



High-quality content for avoiding pogo-sticking: SEO is surely the number one ranking factor. Google hates Pogo Sticking much more than bounce rates. Suppose you search Google for a particular topic and click on the initially displayed search results. And the results are dissatisfactory; you (or any other user) will quickly navigate out of it by clicking the back arrow. And then you will like to get another result to get the answer. This moving back and forth various sites is called pogo-sticking.

And Google hates pogo sticks more than bounce rate. Because it means that users’ needs have not been met, if the user is repeatedly visiting your page but cannot find the correct information, your page is not helping the users find what they exactly require. Consequently, users will start losing organic traffic and rankings.

Pogo sticking can occur for several reasons, like your site may not have the right design, content, or design meeting their needs.

The traffic from pogo-sticking comes from the search engine, while the traffic in bounce rate comes from all sources of search (social media, search engine web pages), and more.

If your content lets the users find what they were looking for, they would not move around and stick to your page. This kind of content is known as sticky content. When you have such valuable content on your site, you do not have to worry about building backlinks.

Apart from writing content and marking it up for rich snippets, and creating sticky content, you can do other proven things to improve your traffic. They are based mostly on creating quality and engaging content.

Writing about the latest news or trending topic in your niche: Does your niche allow for writing in the latest news? “Yes!” Then, you must tap on this resourcefulness. It helps you to draw and engage your audience in the best possible manner.

And for this, you need to keep your ears grounded and look for the latest topics abuzz in the industry. You need to have a look at the headlines to implement this strategy in content marketing. Create unique and valuable pieces for your readers to get greater organic search traffic. You can create the best titles for the latest news content.

Fresh and magnetic content titles will help people to click more. This means that you need catchy and clickable titles. Use the Google AdWords upgraded URLs feature to create such ‘read-worthy titles. With this strategy, you can lower PPC spend and get qualified traffic to your website.

More on Framing Great Titles



When it comes to framing headlines, keep in mind that a meaningful headline is better than a catchy one. Also, you must write in an active voice, not a passive one. Interesting content will help you grab a lot of organic traffic from the search engines, even though you do not need much effort and energy to build backlinks.

Viable article ideas: Use solid news in various magazines, blogs, comments, and podcasts to get powerful ideas. Identify possible article ideas. The sites where you can find these include magazines.com . Study the best topics and mix them up to form a compelling headline. Ultimately, you must come up with a clickable headline.

Moreover, you need to aggregate content from various resources. In other words, collect the news topics from multiple trusted sources for crafting in-depth content having several linkable and valuable pieces.

It will help brainstorm several ideas on improving the original content for better quality and improved reach.

Viral infographics: The use of well-designed and interesting infographics can take your content to the next level. Infographics will help to drive targeted traffic and social visits to your blog.

The human brain processes visuals faster than the content. You need to make the most of the brain processing the visuals content to generate organic traffic and ranking.

Top list posts: They are another kind of highly popular visual content. The top list post will help you improve the search traffic and use in-depth data-driven traffic to back up all claims. Adding videos, slides, and presentations to your content can help you engage 40% of the targeted traffic.

Upgrade the existing content for building your list: Website content requires a simple upgrade. Use an existing piece of content for updating and making it better for building your email list. The more valuable the content, the more people will read it, like it, share it, refer to it. With an increase in the engagement rate of your content, you can generate higher organic traffic. For this, search for outdated titles and ideas in your niche which you need to improve upon. On getting to Google, you will need to type a keyword while adding a date.



Nearly 69 % of contemporary SEO is based on conversion rate and performance metrics. There is always a scope for updates for your content, irrespective of your niche. Moreover, you can use the latest information about your site and add it to the old posts giving them the latest updated information.

The Takeaway

Optimized content will help the Google bots find the content they refer to and spoon-feed them on what they should portray to the audience. This article has tugged your curiosity strings! Hasn’t it? Don’t worry; talk directly to the experts!

