Jesse McCree, director of Diablo 4, has left Activision Blizzard





Screenshot: Blizzard

Diablo IV game director Luis Bariga, lead designer Jesse McCree, and World of Warcraft designer Jonathan Lecraft were released from Blizzard on Wednesday, two people aware of the move. A source told Kotaku.

The news was delivered to the development team today, but has not yet been officially announced. A source that confirmed to Kotaku that the names of the three developers are no longer visible in Blizzards’ internal directory or Slack. Activision Blizzard did not immediately return a request for comment.

[Update – 8/11/216:20 p.m. ET]: An Activision Blizzard spokesman confirmed the departure by email. You can see that Luis Barriga, Jesse McCree and Jonathan LeCraft are no longer in the company.

We already have a deep and talented list of developers, and new leaders are assigned as needed. We are confident in our ability to continue to advance, provide players with a great experience, and move forward to ensure a safe and productive work environment for everyone.

Activision Blizzard did not reveal the reason for the departure, but a California lawsuit alleging widespread sexual harassment and discrimination at Overwatch and Call of Duty publishers, according to one source who heard the news. Because it considers.

G / O media may receive fees

The name of Overwatchs’ beloved cowboy fighter, and more recently Diablo 4 designer Jesse McCree, was one of the current and former Blizzard developers to appear in the BlizzCon 2013 Cosby Suite images obtained by Kotaku. The suite contains a huge portrait of liquor and Bill Cosby, reportedly owned by World of Warcraft developer Alex Afrasiabi.

Afrasiabi is one of the few people named by name in a California lawsuit, accusing her of sexually harassing and groping her female colleague. Bloomberg reported that the suite’s nickname began as a joke about the ugly carpet and preceded allegations of sexual assault about Bill Cosby’s widespread publicity, but some Blizzard sources reported its origins. I disagree with the story. Two former Blizzard employees told Kotaku that the suite’s reputation has always been a threat because of Afrasiabis’ actions. Since then, Afrasiabi-related references have been removed from World of Warcraft, but it has not yet been announced whether Overwatch and its gunmen will see the changes in the light of the latest news.

Jonathan Lecraft and Cory Stockton, now Blizzard’s lead game designer, were also featured in the suite. Two sources confirmed to Kotaku that Stockton took a leave of absence last week but appears to remain in the company.

Luis Bariga has been with Blizzard since 2006 and has been one of the faces of Diablo 4 since it was first released as a game director. The game is still under development and has no release date yet. Last year, veteran game developer Rod Fergusson announced that he would leave Microsoft and Gears 5’s studio, The Coalition, to join Blizzard and oversee the entire Diablo franchise.

Additional report by Patricia Hernandez

