The National Security Academic Accelerator Pilot Program advances ASU faculty and student ideas and technology





August 11, 2021

The recently launched National Security Academic Accelerator (NSA2) pilot program at Arizona State University has provided unique opportunities for ASU faculty, researchers, and students. NSA2, a partnership with the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN), was created as a means of working with leading research institutes to support and drive the development of dual-use ventures that can serve both the commercial and defense markets. I did.

According to Samantha Hiller, NSIN’s University Program Director, ASU has been launched in a short period of time, comparable to cutting-edge technology, surpassing expectations in its ability to develop, unique resources and non-traditional from the industry. Gathered interested parties. Defense to coordinate under a common vision. ASU’s growing success reveals that ASU is a key player in the Defense Innovation Ecosystem and looks forward to building on these achievements.Download full image

The NSA2 program recognizes that university-generated dual-use start-ups have the potential to address critical national security challenges with innovative solutions, unprecedented for defense industry customers and end users. It provides level access and provides training and financial assistance.

NSIN’s goal is to foster a national security ecosystem by implementing a series of programs with partner universities nationwide. “As one of the several programs NSIN is rolling out at ASU, NSA2 represents the culmination of these activities, saying that underutilized and underutilized technology within the university can support DoD requirements. concept.

Partnerships are at the heart of ASU’s charter and mission, and partnerships with NSIN are a key element of the university’s defense contract and entrepreneurial portfolio. NSIN is the Department of Defense program office, under the Department of Defense Innovation Unit, dedicated to finding a new community of innovators to solve national security issues. The organization’s mission is to partner with selected research institutes such as ASU to promote collaboration in civilian military technology. JiMi Choi Vice President and Drew Trojanowski Vice President of ASU Knowledge Enterprise are co-principal researchers of the NSA2 pilot. Hee-seop Choi supports business accelerators, J. He has been instrumental in leading the ASU National Science Foundation I-Corps program, which leads the OrinEdson Entrepreneurship + Innovation Institute as Founding Executive Director. Trojanowski is responsible for developing ASU’s ability to generate an agile workforce for national security that can also be used to accelerate technology and strengthen regional and local economies.

The Edson Entrepreneurship + Innovation Institute was responsible for facilitating and supporting collaboration between entrepreneurs and industry partners and becoming one of the only five sites nationwide selected for this attention-grabbing opportunity. Participating teams have successfully transitioned to an online forum with virtual showcases and have the opportunity to interact with the Department of Defense and business development experts and companies that specialize in technology transfer. In the first year, 27 ASU teams applied and advanced 16 technologies throughout the program. All teams included faculty along with ASU students. This level of access to training and coaching represents a valuable opportunity to learn best practices for venture development and promotion, and government funding.

“NSA2 has reduced the time it takes to reach and reach these people. NSA2 has made it easier for participants to connect directly with representatives of the defense industry and the Department of Defense,” ASU said. Fengbo Ren, an associate professor of computing, information, and decision-making systems engineering at the Department of Defense, explained. At Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering. “The most important thing for an early stage company is to understand the market suitability of its customers and products, which has accelerated startup planning to some extent.”

Ren has advanced the idea of ​​a hardware-agnostic accelerator orchestration framework through NSA2 to enable heterogeneous high performance computing (HPC) on an extreme scale. This accelerator, called HALO, provides hardware-independent programming for integrated APIs and true accelerator interoperability. This is the key to achieving true performance portability and performance scalability for extreme scale heterogeneous HPCs. Ren said the most beneficial factor in participating in NSA2 is learning how to consider consumer requirements.

NSA2 is where you learned the importance of customer interviews and how to conduct them, Ren said. Understanding and Knowing Customer Needs … In research, we don’t think much about it or potential applications. The most valuable thing was to get real insight into the customer’s problem.

Len will take a sabbatical next year to further develop his work and launch his startup.

One of the most notable aspects of the NSA2 program is the opportunity for faculty members, such as Air Force and Navy laboratories, to receive direct feedback from the Department of Defense. This access can lead to customer engagement opportunities for participants to gather insights into their technology needs and receive coaching and training. These valuable links provide unique insights into best practices for researchers to secure government funding in the form of SME Innovation Research (SBIR), SME Technology Transfer (STTI), and I-Corps grants. Get ready to support technological progress.

Joe Sanchez is NavalX SoCal Tech Bridge’s Emerging Technology Portfolio Manager, DoD Partner and two-time ASU graduate. He said participation in NSA2 helped to understand the types of technology research under development and what government agencies are trying to fund.

NSA2 is equivalent to market research, Sanchez explained. If you want us to be your market, if you want to run with the Department of Defense, and if you’re not a big company, it’s important that you are a dual-use market or technology. … not only for military use, but also for good private proceedings. So if you want to survive outside the Pentagon, you need to be dual-use.

I was introduced to the program by Ji Mi Choi and invited to a showcase event, said Daniel Schumacher, director of global IT applications and digital innovation at Komatsu America and Komatsu Mining. I’m one of the few for-profit and non-defense organizations on the phone and it was fascinating to hear all the ideas and potential applications and business cases presented.

Schumacher said he had observed to some extent an incredibly wonderful and innovative way of thinking that was born out of ASU and enabled new and practical features.

Initially, we expected little crossover between defense and commercial applications, but we found that almost every innovation had both practical applications, “Schumacher said. One of the innovations presented is a direct solution to the actual business problems of my team today. Leading to the NSA2 Showcase Follow-up Meeting, he is currently collaborating directly with ASU participants, providing the opportunity to jointly solve real-world challenges and showcase his innovations in a commercial environment.

The NSA2 program is an example of ASU’s ongoing commitment to promoting public-private partnerships between academia, government agencies, business leaders and non-governmental organizations.

