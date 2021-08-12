8 things Halo Infinite needs to improve before it’s released





Halo Infinite’s response to recent multiplayer tech tests is overwhelmingly positive. As Nat wrote, “a welcome return to the more playful sandbox of older games” was great. There were performance issues that indicated that Infinite wasn’t optimized yet, but developer 343 Industries said they expected them before testing, so it’s likely that everything will be refined before release.

Halo’s tech tests didn’t make me feel so sick, but Infinite was able to make some tweaks to the UI, the talkative AI assistant, and customization options. Here are some things that need to be improved and changed before Halo Infinite is released:

Add opacity settings to your team’s outline

We knew that customizing Halo Infinite’s new freeform, which allows players to wear their favorite armor colors (as well as red and blue) in team games, can be painful. This is one of them. Teammates have prominent rim lights around the silhouette to help show who is the enemy. It may be too bright or it may be too thick. For example, it’s especially confusing when it comes to the outline of a player’s light blue teammate in red armor. The 343 seeks to clarify this visual language without completely overwatching everything in the comic book outline. This is definitely a great idea for accessibility, but technical testing did not complete the implementation.

I think the important thing here is customization. You already have the option to change the color of the outline, but that’s not enough. Make the contours softer, larger, or more or less opaque. And for real wildcards, turn them off altogether and let them rely on name tags as they used to.Morgan

Make shield status easier to read

The biggest drawback of the new outline system is how difficult it is to “read” an opponent’s shield in Infinite. Shields are pulsing colored waves and distinctive sounds from Spartan’s body, and still have a great “pop” effect when they are broken. However, with higher particle sizes, the contours appear to be completely brilliant. It’s difficult or perhaps impossible to quickly determine if you have a shield or how much damage you’ve taken by looking at your enemies.

Halo 3 has a much better shield readability. When someone hits the shield, it crackles with golden electricity. The golden electricity remains visible for a short time after the impact, so it’s often encountered to find out if someone has already suffered any damage. The “pop” of the shield is also much more noticeable, with accent lines around Spartan’s body, giving the impression that the surrounding air is exploding. Most importantly, the current circulates around the body until the shield is recharged. This is a very clear “unshielded” indicator that every player can pick up instantly.

Infinite doesn’t have that clarification at this point, and may even scrutinize post-mortem footage that is struggling to determine if Sparta has a shield.Wes

Turn off AI quips or let it curate

The new AI companion who accompanies the player initially looked like a bit of vanity, but it turned out that these little dung were never silent. In the tech test, my AI continued to argue a bit about my performance, the gun I picked up, or the shield I had just deployed. Maybe I’m unresponsive to new things, but it felt a lot. I’m at odds because the AI ​​also shares useful information, such as when a power weapon is about to respawn. I want it, but when the bud Jeff Steitzer is already calling my Kiramanjaro, I don’t need a second hype.

Again, some customizations can be very helpful. Halo has always been a relatively quiet game, with minimal bark in the soundscape. It would be nice to have the option to keep it. Select the lines that you find useful and the lines that you want to mute. However, do not turn off Steitzer.Morgan

Speaking of oversharing

Sparta talks too much

I know the Master Chief Stoic isn’t a hard-coded personality trait that every other Sparta must share, but I’m always grateful for his careful choice of words. .. Meanwhile, my Halo Infinite spartan blurs everything that comes to his mind. “We lost Sparta! There are enemies in me! That shot far exceeded many of us! I’m hungry!” The bark is constant and almost useless. Hearing teammates blurring enemies nearby is far more distracting than glancing at motion trackers or glancing at their death markers across the map.

The audio explanation isn’t useless (it’s an important accessibility feature), but I’d like to turn off the spartan lines of these worlds for the benefit of the ears.Morgan

Make the hologram of the empty weapon rack more delicate

In older Halo games, weapons were mostly placed on the ground or leaning against the walls around the map. Infinite adds a weapon rack that displays a holographic blue outline of the weapon that spawns there when the weapon is taken. It feels good when you don’t have a weapon, except that the weapon rack is more eye-catching than when you have one. It’s trivial, but the weapon rack should be lit more prominently to show what you’re holding, or the hologram’s brightness and opacity should be reduced to avoid confusion.Wes

Add a free-form weapon range

Halo Infinite’s weapon trials are great, but far from the right weapon range. The gold standard that comes to mind is Valorant. This is a fully explorable map that allows players to practice aiming and movement at their own pace.

All guns, melee weapons, grenades, and vehicles must be on standby. Distance markers need to be painted on the ground to test damage dropoffs, and target dummies need to share a damage number. Timed aiming trials are a great touch that Infinite already has, but it’s a button that pushes the counter when the player wants to test, not the default training method. I’m sure this will be one of the first maps created in Infinite’s final Forge mode, but don’t wait for it, 343.Morgan

Make your teammate’s “X” deathmark stand out more

This is easy. Classic Halo will display a large red X mark on the UI when a teammate dies. Halo Infinite shows a much smaller light blue X that treats the place of death of a teammate like a retrofit. But that’s important information! It’s strange that the subtle 343 created the X, given that the teammate added a welcome yellow exclamation mark badge to the teammate’s head during the battle. Halo Infinite provides new visual information with one hand and gets it with the other. (The 343 left the X mark completely on Halo 4 and then re-added it to the patch a few months after its release, but it was on Halo 5. Why was it muted so much this time?)

Change new bad motion tracker

I think there’s a good idea behind the Infinite motion tracker changes that I’d like to open up here. This will only show it when you fire or sprint. This means that players don’t have to crouch to maintain stealth and need to create an overall fast-paced game. But I’m not sure if it’s good to be stealth by walking around at full speed (sprinting at Infinite is only about a 10% speed boost). Many times I jumped into a fight with one opponent and found two ready to kick my ass, but they weren’t trying to do anything sneaky ..

As a longtime Halo player, it completely confuses my senses, but I can adapt. I wish the ambush had more intent behind them. If someone crouches down and steps into your base to steal your flag, or drops you in an assassination when you attack their teammates, it feels like you’ve earned. And “Crouching = Stealth” is a clearer game logic.Wes

Maintain a new, excellent motion tracker

I believe that the less time you spend on a motion tracker babysitter, the more time you spend actually playing the game. Just revealing the player to sprint or shoot, 343 approached Call of Duty in a way that I could lag behind. I think Halo veterans are used to broadcasting all non-crouching movements across the map, but in my experience it’s just an incredible annoyance of “crouching in the corner and waiting in the doorway”. It led to a good play style. You can do that with Infinite, but removing the severe penalties for moving around promotes a better match flow.

The tracker is still there, but it’s no longer a crutch.Morgan

Maybe there really isn’t a motion tracker at all

While I’m at it, Halo doesn’t need a motion tracker at all. There are many other ways to find out where your enemies are more skill-based and satisfying than your eyes, with magical radar sounds, friendly death indicators, voice communication calls, power weapon pickups, and more. Shooting games without a motion tracker (Rainbow Six Siege, CS: GO, Valorant, Overwatch) are better suited. Halo needs to join the club.Morgan

Don’t worry, Morgan. Pro playlists (and SWATs) running without a motion tracker will definitely be displayed. I guarantee it!Wes

