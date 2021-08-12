Samsung Folding Fallacy | Financial Times





Technology sector updates

Samsung announced today that foldable screen mobile phones have become the “new mainstream of smartphones” and have announced the latest generation of bendable brands.

It’s like stretching. IDC research firms said last month that foldable sales are expected to more than double this year, but only 1.9 to 4 million. In contrast to Gartner’s forecast for total smartphone sales of $ 1.5 billion in 2021, the foldable market share is negligible on any chart. By 2025, IDC has only seen shipments of 13.9 million units.

To be fair, this technology is becoming mainstream among Android smartphone makers. Ben Wood, Chief Analyst at CCS Insight, said: OnePlus also made fun of the foldable screen phone just before Samsung’s presentation.

Apple is always lagging behind Android in hardware advances, but there are no signs that Android will become a fast follower with foldable. Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that when it was announced in the fall, the iPhone 13 focused on camera and video features had modest improvements.

The biggest factor that can change your forecast is breakthrough prices. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 starts at $ 1,799 and the tiny clamshell Flip 3 starts at $ 999. Both will be available on August 27th. The Flip is $ 500 cheaper than the previous Flip price of $ 1,499, but features a small color screen on the outside and a 6.7-inch foldable display on the inside, making it look even more niche in the fold. The Fold3 now has a large display on the outside and two spreads on the inside to accommodate the S Pen. This indicates that Samsung’s Note phablet is being phased out.

Samsung has announced a new partnership with app makers and an improved operating system and split-screen interface to take advantage of screen size, but the aspect ratio looks strange to display video. Consumers should be more impressed with the hardware — the hinges have been strengthened and the phone’s water resistance has improved — but Samsung feels misguided if the future hinges feel foldable. I can see.

1. DeFi’s blow when hackers suck up $ 600 million PolyNetwork, a decentralized financial network, said hackers have abandoned about $ 600 million worth of cryptocurrencies. It is one of the biggest robbers targeting the fast-growing digital asset industry. Since then, some have been returned. Coinbase reported that second-quarter earnings increased by more than 1,000% year-on-year, but the exchange warned that volatility would decline as it lowered its forecasts for the next year.

2. Deliveroo brings significantly improved results Deliveroo increased revenues by 82% to £ 922.5m and doubled orders, nearly one-fifth of pre-tax losses in the first half Shrinked to £ 104.8m. Rex says London-based food delivery services remain in a volatile position. In India, food delivery company Zomato’s losses more than tripled in its first quarterly earnings report. This is because it was the first wave of the current wave of India’s leading tech start-ups.

3. Avast secures the future of antivirus in Norton NortonLifeLock decides to buy the corresponding Avast in Europe with a consumer cybersecurity deal that rates London-listed groups over $ 8 billion I agreed.

4. Investors need to be aware of Beijing’s unpredictability. The structure of China’s IPO can inadvertently make investing in China the same as investing in developed markets. That’s a terrible mistake, the Brookmasters wrote. Shareholders are buying any system where the rules are subject to change overnight and are actually changed.

5. Deepfake — Beware of what you see Deepfake is proliferating, more sophisticated, and always compelling, Elaine Moore commented. Start-up Sensity, which claims to be able to find fake online, believes there were over 85,000 deepfake videos at the end of last year.

Samsung also unveiled new earphones and the latest generation of smartwatches at today’s Unpacked event. Watch 4’s health monitoring features were emphasized with a sophisticated sleep app, body composition readings (displaying body muscle mass compared to more primitive weight measurements), blood pressure and ECG rhythm monitoring. The back and home buttons on the side, and the improved swipe gesture on the touchscreen watch face also improve the experience. The Watch4 will be available from $ 249.99 for the Bluetooth version and $ 299.99 for the 4G LTE model on August 27th.

