Android 12 Beta 4 and platform stability





Posted by: Dave Burke, Vice President of Engineering

Today we are delivering a fourth beta version of Android 12 and moving to the final stages of its release. Android 12 is built with a new UI that adapts to you, improved performance, enhanced privacy and security, and more. Currently, the focus is on polishing, performance and stability. Thanks for all the feedback we have shared to improve the release and reach this point.

For developers, Beta 4 leads to platform stability. This completes the Android 12 API and behavior for all apps. For apps, the focus is now on compatibility and quality. It’s time to start preparing for compatible app updates in time for the official release later this year.

To try Beta 4 now on your Pixel device, sign up here to get a wireless update. If you have previously registered, you will automatically get today’s update. You can also get Android 12 Beta 4 on some partner devices such as ASUS, Oneplus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp and ZTE. For more information, please visit android.com/beta. For more information on how to get started, please visit the Android 12 developer site.

Platform stability

Android 12 Beta 4 has reached Platform Stability. This is a milestone that means that surfaces and behaviors for all apps will be final on Android 12. This includes the official SDK and NDK API, as well as the final system behavior for the app and-an SDK interface that can affect the app. Therefore, starting with Beta 4, you can confidently release compatibility updates, recognizing that the platform will not change. Click here for details on the timeline.

We encourage all app and game developers to start final compatibility testing now and be ready to publish compatibility updates as soon as possible prior to their final release.

It’s even more important for developers of all SDKs, libraries, tools, and game engines to start testing now and release compatible updates as soon as possible. Developers of downstream apps and games may be blocked until they receive an update. Please let the developers know aloud when you release a compatible update.

App compatibility

For Android, app compatibility means that your app runs as intended on the new version of the platform. Simply install the retail version of your app on your device or emulator and test it to see if your app is compatible. If the app looks good and works fine, you’re done. It is compatible.

It’s important to test your app’s compatibility. With each release, we make integrated changes to the platform that improve privacy and security, as well as the overall user experience of the entire operating system. These can affect your app, so you should check and test your behavior changes before publishing compatible updates to your users. This is a basic but important level of quality that provides users with a great app experience.

When people update their devices to Android 12, they want to explore the latest version of Android and experience it with their favorite apps. If these apps don’t work properly, it’s a big problem and you’ll end up uninstalling.

As such, there are many new APIs and features to explore, but start by testing your current app and releasing compatible updates first.

Prepare the app

To test your app’s compatibility with Android 12, simply install the production app on a device running Android 12 Beta 4 from Google Play or other sources. Check all the flow of your app and monitor for functional or UI issues. Check out the changes in Android 12 behavior for all apps and focus on testing. The changes to note are:

Privacy Dashboard-[設定]The new dashboard allows users to see which apps are accessing which type of data and when. Users can adjust their permissions as needed and request details from the app about the reason for access. Click here for details. Microphone and Camera Indicators-Android 12 displays an indicator in the status bar when the app is using a camera or microphone. Click here for details. Microphone and Camera Switching-A new quick setting switch allows users to instantly disable microphone and camera access for all apps. Click here for details. Clipboard Read Notification-Toast alerts the user when the app unexpectedly reads data from the clipboard. Click here for details. Stretch Overscroll-The new “Stretch” overscroll effect replaces the previous “Glow” overscroll effect system-wide. Click here for details. App Splash Screen-Android 12 launches the app with a new splash screen animation. Click here for details. Keygen changes-Some deprecated BouncyCastle encryption algorithms have been removed, overriding the Conscrypt version. If your app uses a 512-bit key with AES, you must use one of the standard sizes supported by Conscrypt. Click here for details.

Don’t forget to test the compatibility of your app’s library with the SDK. If you find any problems with the SDK, please update to the latest version of the SDK or ask the developer for help.

Once you’ve published a compatible version of your current app, you can start the process of updating your app’s targetSdkVersion. Review changes in the behavior of your Android 12 app and use the compatibility framework to help you detect issues quickly. Here are some of the changes we’ll test (these apply if your app has a targetSdkVersion of 31 or higher):

Foreground service launch restrictions-The app can no longer launch foreground services from the background. For high-priority background tasks, use the preferred job in WorkManager instead. Click here for details. Approximate Location-When an app requests permission for an exact location, users can now choose to grant either the exact location or the approximate location. Click here for details. New correct alarm permissions-Apps that use accurate alarms must request the new normal permissions SCHEDULE_EXACT_ALARM. Click here for details. Latest SameSite Cookie Behavior on WebView-If your app uses WebView, test your app with the new SameSite Cookie behavior. Click here for details. Safer export of components-Apps must explicitly specify the android: exported attribute of app components that use intent filters. Click here for details. Custom Notifications-The system applies standard notification templates to fully custom notifications using app names, app icons, and affordances for expand / collapse data. Click here for details. Notification Trampoline Limits-Notifications can no longer launch apps using the “trampoline” (intermediate broadcast receiver or service that initiates the target activity). Click here for details.

During testing, also note the use of restricted non-SDK interfaces in your app and move them to the equivalent interface of the public SDK instead. Learn more about restricted APIs.

Get started with Android 12!

Today’s beta release includes everything you need to try out Android 12 features, test your app, and provide feedback. Simply register for a supported Pixel device and you’ll get updates wirelessly. To get started, set up the Android 12 SDK.

You can also get Android 12 Beta 4 on partner devices such as ASUS, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp and ZTE. Visit android.com/beta for a complete list of partners participating in Android 12 Beta. For more extensive testing, you can try Android 12 Beta 4 with an Android GSI image. If you don’t have a device, you can test it with the Android emulator.

Beta4 is also available on Android TV, so you can check out the latest TV features and test your app with the all-new Google TV experience. Try it with the ADT-3 Developer Kit. Click here for details.

We’ll wait a few weeks for another beta to be released as a final test release candidate.

For more information on Android 12 Beta, please visit the Android 12 developer site.

