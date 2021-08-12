Twitter redesigns websites and apps with new fonts for clean, high-contrast features – TechCrunch





Twitter today announced an improved version of its website. The company says this will make the site more accessible, less cluttered and easier to use. Among the changes that have been rolled out to iOS and Android are the implementation of Twitter’s new font “Chirp” and changes to various elements, especially to increase contrast. Soon, Twitter will also roll out a new color palette.

Chirp was first introduced in January as Twitter’s first proprietary typeface. In the past, the company relied on fonts such as SF Pro, Roboto, and Helvetica Neue for its brand. Chirp’s goal was to go beyond giving Twitter its own visual representation to provide a sharp, easy-to-read typeface for everyday use, but more when it starts to move or when used for brand advertising. It was also to provide a unique typeface.

I would like to add a little more depth to the new typeface, Chirp.

The type is a dose of 280 characters and is the basis of Twitter. Throughout the history of the company, we have relied on someone else’s typeface, from SF Pro and Roboto to our brand Helvetica Neue. pic.twitter.com/OrvlYsxF9g

–Derrit DeRouen (@DerritDeRouen) January 27, 2021

However, at the time of its debut, the creative director of Twitter’s global brand Derrit DeRouen had not yet promised to make Chirp a wider product typeface.

Today, Twitter makes Chirp a core part of its new Twitter website and iOS and Android devices, including the mobile web.

The company also states that all Western Romance texts are left-aligned and scrollable for readability. (Non-Western text has not changed.)

The colors on Twitter.com have also been updated to give them the same contrast as the buttons. One notable change is that Twitter on the site has much less blue. For example, using the default Twitter theme with a white background shifts tweets and navigation to black. Also, button changes (such as Twitter’s “follow” button) are intended to highlight the most important actions, Twitter said.

These tweaks may seem trivial for now, but as Twitter deploys a set of extensions such as SuperFollow and other features, it highlights the specific actions you want users to take. It can be more important because it provides the company with a way to do it.

The redesign has also removed some of the visual clutter on the screen that Twitter calls “unwanted dividers.” There is less gray background and more space to make the text easier to read.

With this change, Twitter can not only share text-based posts with occasional photos and other media, but also create room for different types of online experiences.

Twitter aims to bring more creators to the platform using Super Follow. We also offer e-commerce shopping capabilities, subscription services for power users, live audio with Spaces, and a redesigned bookmark collection.

However, adding features can lead to a more confusing experience, especially for new entrants, as new options can start to clutter the screen. So it makes sense for Twitter to be redesigning its website now. However, it’s still unclear if Twitter users will appreciate the update.

According to the company, today’s changes are just the beginning of future visual updates, but they haven’t suggested what the future adjustments will include. It just said that it would deploy more color palettes “immediately”. This update is said to be about working closely with Twitter’s updated brand look.

Updated 8/11/21, 4:30 PM ET to clarify that changes extend to mobile and better explain color palette planning.

