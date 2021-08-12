Minister Ng issued a joint statement promising a federal and state partnership with BC to advance the integrated clean tech market.





Ottawa, On, August 11, 2021 / CNW Telbec /-Canada’s Innovation, Science and Economic Development

The Government of Canada is working with the Government of British Columbia for an environmentally friendly and sustainable economic recovery, which will create good jobs and ensure long-term economic growth and competitiveness. Will be done. Canadian companies and innovators are world leaders in clean technology, helping them reach their ambitious climate goals and build a more resilient economy.

Today, Mary Ng, Minister of SMEs, Export Promotion and International Trade, and Ravi Karlon, Minister of Economic Recovery and Innovation of British Colombia, have jointly stated that they are committed to promoting the development of a clean tech integrated market. Was announced. Canadian innovation. This is an important step in supporting the continued growth of Canada’s fast-growing clean technology sector.

This integrated market connects cleantech product suppliers and buyers, making it easier for future customers to find the cleantech innovations they need, while supporting the growth opportunities of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the cleantech community. This market will be an important tool to drive the commercialization of Canada’s Clean Tech and help Clean Tech SMEs acquire their first customers. This is an important step towards achieving our export goal of delivering innovation to the global market.

The Government of Canada and the Government of British Columbia are also working to share best practices and lessons learned with other states and territories in order to maximize the interests of businesses and governments across the country.

Cleantech offers significant benefits to Canadians, including reduced electricity bills, clean air, and the creation of over 211,000 high-paying jobs. This will help reduce the impact on the environment and achieve the ambitious goal of zero emissions by 2050. In 2019, Cleantech contributed more than $ 28.8 billion to the Canadian economy, including an export of approximately $ 7.05 billion in Cleantech products and services.

The story continues

Quote

“Canada is a leader in clean technology, and Canadian innovation is a key driver of the fight for a greener and cleaner future. Working with British Columbia in Canada’s clean tech innovator integrated market is green. Helps restore the economy and create thousands of good jobs. Work with other states and territories to expand the model and keep Canada at the forefront of the clean technology sector. So this is just the first step. ”Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises, Honorable Mary Ng, Export Promotion and International Trade

“Canada and BC are world leaders in the clean technology sector. Clean technology innovation is the key to Canada’s prosperous net-zero economy. That’s why we work on clean technology nationwide. We’ve invested. Today’s announcement is our commitment to building a stronger and cleaner economy that supports the continued growth of clean technology in Canada and benefits all Canadians. ” Minister of Environment and Climate Change, prestigious Jonathan Wilkinson

“BC has several of the world’s top clean tech companies that play a key role in developing low-carbon solutions that support Clean BC’s goals, such as the growth of the hydrogen economy. BC solutions provide the opportunity to maximize benefits. Provides clean tech products and innovation jobs, economic recovery and innovation to advance the sector and help clean tech companies compete further globally.

Simple facts

Based on recent investments in climate change and clean technology, Budget 2021 promises $ 17.6 billion for green restoration to create high-paying middle-class jobs, build a clean economy and protect against climate change. increase.

Specific budgetary measures include $ 1 billion over five years to leverage private investment for large, innovative clean tech projects. $ 5 billion over 7 years to raise funding for Net Zero Accelerator. $ 24 million over three years to update clean technology data strategy and clean growth hub. $ 21.3 million for international business development strategy for clean technology.

In December 2020, the Government of Canada also announced a new enhanced climate plan outlining Canada’s 2030 emission targets and actions to achieve a net-zero economy by 2050. An additional $ 750 million over five years, representing the single largest investment by the Government of Canada in SDTC since its inception in 2001.

To assist Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada has introduced the largest relief package in our history, including the following major programs for business owners and their employees:

Budget 2021 has introduced more money to help businesses recover strongly from the pandemic as the economy resumes safely. The highlights are:

Related Links

Stay connected

For business news, follow @CanadaBusiness on social media: Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/11/c7963.html

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/minister-ng-announces-joint-statement-192900451.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos