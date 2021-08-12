Western News-Bridge Check Technology Between Research Grants





The project, which combines remote sensor technology with artificial intelligence to inspect structural damage to bridges, is one of nine western initiatives funded through the John R. Evans Leadership Foundation (JELF).

The Canadian Foundation for Innovation announced a $ 2.6 million investment on August 11 as part of a $ 77 million investment in 332 research infrastructure projects at 50 universities nationwide.

Engineering professor Ayan Sadhu said his project aims to provide fast, robust, remote, real-time bridge inspection.

The infrastructure is aging and there are many bridges at or near the recommended lifespan. At the same time, existing testing techniques are time consuming and labor intensive, Sadhu said.

Traditional inspections typically temporarily close the bridge, causing significant disruption to busy structures, performing visual inspections, and installing equipment to measure the integrity of the bridge under load. increase.

The Sadhus team is developing an in-vehicle sensor that sends valuable signals back to the lab as they drive across the bridge. The lab’s artificial intelligence system then diagnoses if and to what extent cracks and other defects have occurred in the structure of the bridge.

Funded by JELF, his team simulated a variety of conditions on a small model in the lab and used a remote-controlled vehicle with sensors and a vision sensor to traverse a small span. , Will test the sensitivity and functionality of the technology.

The new laboratory and this intensive program will allow the Sadhus team to solve existing challenges of structural inspection using mobile sensors and develop guidelines for test vehicles.

Sadhu said the technology would bring new horizons to bridge inspections and could be applied to other structures such as dams, towers and skyscrapers.

Supporting science and improving quality of life

François Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, said these investments would support science and research and improve Canada’s economy, environment and quality of life.

Our researchers have always thought big. More than ever, they need state-of-the-art laboratories and equipment to realize their vision. According to Champagne, investing in university research infrastructure is key to its continued role as an innovation leader in a wide range of fields, from indigenous research to quantum computing, neurobiology to advanced robotics.

The other eight Western JELF recipients and their work are:

Anita Christie, Department of Health Sciences Kinetics: Neurophysiology of Acute and Persistent Vibrations in Young and Elderly Matthew Groll, Physiology and Pharmacology, Schrich School of Medicine and Dentistry: Gene Therapy Development for Musculoskeletal Diseases Amanda Gujib, Faculty of Information Media: Collaborative Research Initiative, Survival Memory in Postwar El Salvador Algapol, Chemistry and Biochemical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering: Use of Bioactive Hydrogels for #D Bioprinting of Living Tissues Gary Shaw, Jimmy Dikeakos and Peter Stathopulos, Biochemistry, Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry: NMR instruments for high-resolution protein structure, high-throughput drug screening and metabolism Kevin Shoemaker, Keith St. Lawrence, Department of Motors, Health Sciences: Human Cerebral Vascular-Neurometabolic Interactions Lars Stenthof, Faculty of Economics, Social Sciences: Memory-Intensive High-Financial Dimension Model al Data and Risk Management Matthew Teeter, Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry: Optical Coordinate Measuring Instrument for Quantifying Wear of Orthopedic Implants

