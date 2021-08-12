Preparing the UofL Community for the Technological Future with Digital Transformation





Digital transformation at UofL

Technology and innovation are at the heart of almost every activity at the University of Louisville and are also the larger labor economy. Whether it’s education, business operations, research, or patient care, everyone at UofL uses technology to communicate, manage, and work efficiently and effectively. Understanding how to use the latest technologies and applications on and off campus will help students and employees succeed, and meeting job requirements for software application expertise will make graduates more attractive to their employers. increase.

To ensure that the UofL community is ready to enter the evolving global market, universities will provide digital and mobile on-demand solutions and services needed for efficient work, learning and creation. We have embarked on a wide range of digital transformation projects designed. As a training opportunity for labor-intensive applications.

One typical example is using the virtual conferencing application Teams and other Microsoft 365 applications for virtual collaboration. These applications became part of the daily lives of almost everyone on campus in 2020 and replaced face-to-face meetings, classes, and presentations that were made impossible by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since these tools were already available in the UofL community, the transition to remote work and learning was rapid and the impact of the pandemic was mitigated.

The Cardinal community also has access to several other major platforms such as Adobe Creative Cloud. Since September 2020, all active UofL students, faculty, and employees have free access to Adobe Suite thanks to the university’s enterprise license. Creative Cloud is an industry standard platform for creating documents, videos, audio, graphic design, photos, illustrations, websites, and mobile apps. It includes over 20 popular applications such as Acrobat, Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop and Dreamweaver. Access the suite using UofL email and password.

Training for Microsoft 365 and Adobe Creative Cloud applications is effectively available through the Digital Transformation Center (DTC) for students, faculty, and staff to become proficient.

DTC is a UofL portal for technology research, innovation and learning, free or low cost for Microsoft, IBM Skills Gateway, Google Analytics Academy, Adobe, Cisco, as well as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud computing and machines. Provides access to training in. Learning and other technologies. Almost all training courses are free for UofL students, faculty and staff, and many courses come with badges, certificates, or other credentials upon completion.

Sharon Kerrick, assistant vice president of DTC, has more than 4,000 people accessing the Digital Transformation web portal, 600 users accessing Adobe Creative Cloud training, and nearly 1,000 badges or badges from Microsoft, IBM, and Google centers. It is estimated to have promoted other credentials. Released last year.

DTC not only provides applications to assist learners, but also works with faculty and staff to use these resources in education and learning, research and innovation, faculty and staff development, and citizen and partner engagement. We have created a digital transformation team to expand. For example, the team works with the Cardinal Core Curriculum Committee to encourage faculty and staff to deliberately integrate applications into the learning environment, strengthening the core set of digital skills required by employee graduates.

Over the past two years, Jason Zahrndt, Program Manager for Digital Media Suite at Ekstrom Library, has consulted more than 1,100 times on the creation and use of media for classroom instruction and activities, with at least 100 courses including media. Said that. An assignment involving more than 2,400 students and faculty members from all universities and units. In 2020-21, 13 instructors used Adobe products on the Cardinal Core course.

The instructor has also incorporated other applications into the course. For example, the CardinalCore class LEAD256, the technology in our world today, incorporates five technology industry badges: IBM, Microsoft, and Google. These can be customized for each student’s career path (analysis, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, etc.) or combined with topics to expose a wide range of technologies. Students in the class will also need to use their newly acquired skills to complete an applied learning project.

To improve digital literacy for staff and faculty, DTC has partnered with the Employee Success Center to unveil a virtual Tech Tip on Tuesday, and at the Taste of Technology event, opportunities through key Adobe and Microsoft applications and DTC. Is emphasized.

To support the 2019-2022 Strategic Plan to ensure that UofL is the best place to work through professional development, the Employee Success Center and DTC will provide free access to Linked In Learning for UofL employees and students. Was announced in March. The platform includes over 16,000 virtual courses designed to hone and develop technology, business, software, and creative skills. As of the end of June, more than 1,200 Cardinals are using the course through LinkedIn Learning.

Brian Buford, executive director of the Employee Success Center, uses digital resources such as LinkedIn to help collaborate and learn more efficiently at Belknap campuses, health science centers and elsewhere. It states that it will be.

Technology is at the heart of everything from team meetings to team development using the LinkedIn Learning module to editing shared documents online. I was able to do it remotely.

The skills learned using these techniques in college life will be passed on to the future professional work of students and employees.

Rehan Khan, Vice President and Chief Information Officer of UofL, said that all Adobe, Microsoft, DocuSign, and LinkedIn learning can be used by faculty and students to learn and accomplish tasks, assignments, and efficient work. It is a resource. These digital resources and platforms are essential tools now and in the future. As society continues to move to digital services and engagement learns these tools, productivity and success will increase.

Universities’ information infrastructure is also undergoing digital transformation to improve management capabilities. The project includes upgrading human resources management with Workday, enhancing internal and external web resources with a web improvement project, and implementing Cayuse, a new electronic management tool for university researchers.

This broad commitment to digital transformation ensures that UofL is the perfect place to learn and work, and supports the major challenges of engineering the economy of the future and empowering the community. It is consistent with the university’s efforts to do so.

This initiative will support the growth of Louisville’s future technical talent. Louisville was recently ranked 13th in the next 25 emerging technology talent markets in the CBRE 2021 Scoring Technology Talent Report, with 19,290 people engaged in technology and a 31% increase in tech talent employment. The last 5 years.

DTC’s resources are made available to the wider community through projects such as the Louisville Future of Work Initiative, the Louisville Central Community Center Analysis Track, and the Digital Transformation Academy for High School Students. These projects enable individuals in almost every discipline to leverage new technologies in selected industries, prepare employees for key technology jobs, and promote lifelong learning throughout the community.

