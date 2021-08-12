Google open source Allstar, a tool to protect GitHub repositories





Google today has open sourced a project named Allstar. This project can be used to protect your GitHub project by constantly monitoring and enforcing a set of security policies in the hope of preventing basic security misconfigurations.

Allstar is available as a GitHub app and can be installed in your organization or user account to access the desired repository.

Internally, Allstar reads a configuration file that contains a set of user-defined rules called security policies, constantly scans and checks project settings and recent events, and makes changes to the project’s sensitive areas. Make sure it is not.

If a recent project update violates one of the security policies, Google says Allstar can:

Log security policy violations, open GitHub issues to notify admins, or take automated actions to fix or restore project settings to ensure compliance with the original Allstar configuration.

Future Allstar development plans include the ability to send an email to an administrator when a policy check fails, the ability to prevent new code from being merged into the repository if a policy is broken, and cross-platform. It also includes notifications to third-party apps via RPC calls for updates.

Currently, Allstar supports the following security policy configuration options, but Google said the project will soon receive more.

Check if the “branch protection” feature is still enabled for the repository. Check if the project’s automatic dependency update option is active. Check if the project has frozen dependencies. Check if the repository administrator is part of a particular GitHub org. Check for binary artifacts. (File) has been uploaded to the project. Check if the SECURITY.md file exists in the repository and make sure the bug is reported responsibly.

Google originally developed Allstar, but today the project is open sourced under the Open Source Security Foundation. The Open Source Security Foundation is a foundation created last year by today’s largest technology companies to assist in the operation, guidance and sharing of open source security tools.

In addition to Google, OpenSSF also includes members from GitHub, Microsoft, Canonical, Cisco, Facebook, Intel, HP, Tencent, IBM, Red Hat, Samsung and more.

Catalin Cimpanu is The Record’s cybersecurity reporter. He previously worked for ZDNet and Bleeping Computer. It has become famous in the industry for its constant investigation into new vulnerabilities, cyberattacks, and law enforcement measures against hackers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://therecord.media/google-open-sources-allstar-a-tool-to-protect-github-repos/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos