Apex Legends lead game designer fired in 2007





Apex Legends lead game designer Daniel Z Klein has left Respawn Entertainment following the discovery of an offensive blog post published in 2007. Images from the DeviantArt blog were distributed on Twitter at the end of last month with comments that insult women and Africans.

Shortly after the images began to circulate, Klein issued a statement condemning the material on July 28. “I recently faced some terrible remarks I made on a blog I wrote back in 2007,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’m completely in control of what I said, and I’m embarrassed, sad, and angry at myself for saying this. It’s clear that I don’t believe these things anymore. think.”

Ryan K Rigney, communications director at Respawn, a colleague of Klein, spoke in support of Klein at the time. “Daniel sent me a video to let me know,” Rigny wrote, referring to a YouTube video summarizing old remarks. “On comments: I don’t think anything from 2007 has been reflected in people in 2021. People grow up, and blaming him for” potential sexual assault “makes a difference. There is. You should not say such a thing without evidence. “

Two weeks later, Klein announced his withdrawal from Respond in a series of tweets. “I want to say that I’m very open here and I’m sore and depressed,” he wrote. “It was very dark for a few days.

“You may or may not have seen the terrible, exaggerated thing I said in 2007. I sincerely agree that the man should have been fired. Since then I put a lot of energy into becoming a better person. I’m very depressed because I feel I can’t make up for who I am.

“I mentioned racists and sexists not because I believed them deeply, but because I knew I could get a response from people. That doesn’t allow me to say that. The influence of my words was the same no matter what I did. I believed.

“I mention this because with the help of many who loved me despite Shithead, I was sometimes able to embark on a journey to become a better person. In a similar position to make sure there is a better way if my story can help one person out there, it will at least serve its purpose. “

In a statement provided to Funbite before Klein left, EA wrote: [human resources department] We are aware and investigating. “

In a statement to Kotaku, Klein wrote: The EA is aware of this claim and has specifically asked other employees to pay attention to these strategies that will be used in the future. “

According to him, Klein was previously fired from Riot Games in 2018 for not cooperating with the company’s social media policies. His departure came after his public defense of the League of Legends PAX West event, which was limited to female and non-binary participants. “I was fired for violating social media policies,” Klein told The Verge.

At this time, EA has not issued a statement about Klein’s departure from Respond. I contacted you for comment. I will update if there is a reply.

