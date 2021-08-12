10 Big Retail Technology Financing Rounds You Need To Know — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





5. Patchwork

Gresham House Ventures has invested 3.3 million in Patchworks, a software company that helps e-commerce businesses automate and manage data flow across back-end systems.

This is last year’s third investment in the digital consumer sector as it focuses on technologies that enable D2C e-commerce services, which we believe will be important to the future of the retail sector.

Previously, he assisted shipping optimization software provider Scurri and worked on the personalized platform RevLifter.

With this investment, Patchworks seeks to leverage the continued growth of e-commerce, enabling it to enhance its sales and marketing capabilities and drive product development.

Patchworks was founded in 2014 and its customers include Gymshark, Shopify and Zwift. The software connects key e-commerce systems such as storefront, ERP, CRM, and warehousing, helping enterprises simplify technology stack integration.

6. Play

Refurbed, the European market for refurbished electronics, has completed a $ 54 million Series B funding round led by Evli Growth Partners and Almaz Capital.

It’s based on a $ 17 million Series A round from last year.

7. Blue core

Bluecore, a retail marketing technology venture, has completed a $ 125 million Series E funding round led by existing investor Georgians.

This brings the total funding to over $ 225 million and a valuation of $ 1 billion.

The company will use this cash to accelerate the development of e-commerce products and investment in AI and analytics.

8. Finish

Sona has raised $ 2.2 million in pre-seed rounds to accelerate the development and adoption of apps for retail store employees.

It was led by Speedinvest and was attended by angel investors such as Andy Leaver of Notion Capital, Lorenzo Franci of Flash Ventures and several partners of Novator Partners.

UK-based Sona says a platform for digitizing day-to-day operations such as shifts and holiday bookings is currently being piloted by two domestic retail brands prior to its full-scale launch next month. ..

9. Trendy All

Turkey-based e-commerce platform Trendyol has raised $ 1.5 billion and the company was worth $ 16.5 billion.

The new funding also makes it Turkey’s first unicorn. The round was jointly led by General Atlantic, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Princeville Capital and Sovereign Wealth Fund, ADQ (UAE), and the Qatar Investment Authority.

Only a few months after Alibaba, a strategic (and majority) backer, invested $ 350 million in a venture with a $ 9.4 billion valuation.

