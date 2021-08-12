Zoom adds its own focus mode to the video calling app.How to enable





Zoom has added a new focus mode to its video calling app. New features have been introduced to keep students from being distracted while in the virtual classroom. The company announced this feature in a blog post first discovered by The Verge.

When this feature is enabled, the host can access the videos of all participants, but other users of the meeting will not be distracted by the live videos of their colleagues. According to Zoom, participants’ sharing screens are only visible to hosts and co-hosts, but hosts can also allow all other participants to view them.

“Focus mode allows the educator to watch the student’s video and the student to see the teacher without seeing other class participants. This feature allows the teacher to supervise the class. However, students are not distracted by their colleagues’ video feeds or aware of turning on their cameras, “the company said.

Zoom allows participants in focus mode to continue to see other participants’ names, nonverbal feedback and reactions, and hear them when they are not muted. This feature is available to all accounts, groups, and individual users.

Zoom: How to use focus mode in a meeting

Step 1: Start the meeting as a host or co-sponsor.

Step 2: Appear on the conference toolbar[その他]Click.

Step 3: Then[フォーカスモードの開始]Just click.[開始]Click to confirm or[今後は確認しない]You can select the check box to skip this confirmation.

Note: When focus mode is entered, a banner will appear at the top of the video window. In addition, the focus mode icon will always appear next to the encryption icon in the upper left corner of the video window when focus mode is active.

