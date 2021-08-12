Rens Co-Founder and CEO, Jesse Tran — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





RTIH: How was the industry reaction so far?

JT: We are confident that it is one of the top brands of sustainable fashion for the younger generation (ie young millennials and Gen Z).

But we are competing in a fast-growing market, and even the largest shoe companies now exist. It’s very difficult to stand out from them, but we prefer to focus on ourselves.

We are grateful for our strong community, strong brand value, and strong technical capabilities to maximize and grow Rens.

In the future, we plan to aggressively expand our business in the United Kingdom. Germany and Scandinavia are currently the two largest markets in Europe, but we look forward to the UK joining the club soon.

RTIH: What was your biggest challenge / retreat?

JT: Interestingly, just before the pandemic happened in early 2020, we launched a consumer web store. This was probably one of the most exciting and rewarding experiences of the whole process.

Production was delayed, logistics were severely disrupted, and it was difficult to get the product in time for the customer.

However, it was able to survive the storm and increase the brand’s global presence through its website and Zalando, which has the largest markets in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom.

RTIH: What are the biggest challenges facing the omnichannel retail sector today?

JT: Covid is arguably the biggest challenge omnichannel retailers have recently faced.

Due to the pandemic, there was the biggest change in consumer tastes and priorities in modern history, which happened almost overnight.

In the months, almost everyone on the planet has instantly reassessed their shopping needs, personal preferences, and overall lifestyle. It’s exactly on the customer’s side.

RTIH: What is the best question about your brand recently asked by investors and customers?

JT: Interestingly, one of our customers sent us a DM on LinkedIn this week, what is Rens’ main goal? What are you aiming for?

This is a question I always get from investors, but I was very surprised because I never get it from direct customers.

So I told him the truth. We want Ren to become the world’s leading brand of sustainable products, helping them overcome the challenges of time for generations.

We aim to make Rens a long-lasting brand.

RTIH: What can you expect from Rens in the next 12 months?

JT: In the long run, we aim to strengthen our own sustainable manufacturing network to transform Ren into a world-leading sustainable brand.

Our goal is to utilize more waste-based materials (bamboo, coffee, pineapple peel, etc.) and ultimately extend this assumed garbage life cycle.

But over the next 12 months, what we want to do is significantly expand our R & D resources, join new talented team members, create new technologies, and expand into new product categories such as apparel and accessories. That is.

