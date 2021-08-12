After the flood of “hate raids,” Twitch responds to a call to do more for the streamers left behind.





As if Twitch chat wasn’t bad enough yet, it was exacerbated last year or so by what’s called a “hate raid.” This is when a streamer chat is compromised by a group of users who spam the same hate message. .. They may demand that gay people be executed publicly or declare that the channel belongs to the KKK. The last one was aimed at a streamer called Rek It Raven. We then asked Twitch to use the hashtag #TwitchDoBetter to provide a better tool for countering hatred attacks and other attacks on left-behind streamers. Correspondingly, the hashtag-based streamer was targeted by another round of hatred raids.

“I started because it was hay traded twice a week,” says Raven, who is streaming horror games such as Left 4 Dead 2 and Phasmophobia. “Then I started talking about it, and more people in the marginalized community or marginalized group really said,’Hey, this happened to me too.’ Unfortunately, I’m used to some kind of hatred. I’m a strange, feminine color person and a very simple target. But this was more than just “you are black, you are fat, you”. “Homosexual” things. These attacks were highly pointed out. “

Who was attacked again tonight? I don’t go anywhere. And the fact of creating an account like “ravens_baboon_lips” or “ravencantbreatheofficer” doesn’t mean fucking me everything because I’m still here and still ✨ prosperous. com / fHtgy1Os2WA August 7, 2021

Twitch receives half of the amount streamers earn from their subscriptions and similar amounts from fan-donated tips (some of the most popular streamers negotiate better rates, but that’s the choice It was a small number). Still, the moderation tools it provides remain basic and do not support tasks. Twitch’s Automod has four levels of filtering to choose from and seems to be adapted to catch intentional misspellings, but the simple method of inserting a single Cyrillic letter into a slur is also invalid. Can be

“The reliable reaction from people who disagree with the move is’getting thick skin,’” says Raven. “I’m black and my skin has grown thicker for the rest of my life, but just because I see something I really hate in the places and communities you’ve built with respect doesn’t mean I’m alienated anyway. It’s hard enough for people to be in the real world, so at least in my case, when I carve out my little dark corners of the internet and people, I do. Bring it to me, It hurts. “

Streamers like Raven want to prioritize prevention over response, suggesting ways to reduce bot account floods, such as applying two-factor authentication, and accounts exist before streamers post to chat. Allows you to select the time period you need to do. “Many of these accounts are created on the same day, so as creators, we need to do something like” If your account is less than 7 days a week, no one wants to chat. ” Raven says there is probably no way to completely eradicate the problem, but it’s still worth the effort to reduce its frequency. “Unfortunately, we’re not going to get rid of the assault of hatred, but doing so can be more painful.”

Twitch responded to the hashtag in a thread and thanked the people who shared their experiences, writing: “We have released an update to identify vulnerabilities in proactive filters, fill this gap and better detect malicious expressions in chat. Updated to address new issues. We will continue to improve channel-level ban evasion detection and account validation later this year. We are working hard to release these tools as soon as possible, which has a significant impact. “

The message is, “Our work is never done. Your opinion is essential to building a safer Twitch. We will contact members of the community to learn more about their experience.” But Raven hasn’t received it yet. Personal response.

There were many conversations about marginalized creators about botting, hatred raids, and other forms of harassment. You are asking us to do better, and we know that we need to do more to tackle these issues. This includes an open and ongoing dialogue on creator safety. August 11, 2021

Raven states that he is cautiously optimistic about this statement. “I’m glad they finally reacted. We know they’re seeing what’s really going on,” they say. Earlier this year there was a new, more well-defined TOS, and people are not yet bound by that standard. So they react and “Hey, we’re literally being abused on the platform.” I don’t know what will happen. I really want them to contact me and other marginalized creators, but I’m not sure if that will happen. “

Twitch is owned by Amazon. Amazon is an executive chair, and now that the former CEO has just taken off into space, he seems to have a little more room for hate speech and harassment. In April, Twitch succeeded in banning millions of bots, and a similar level of response to the platform used by the platform to abuse profitable people would look great.

“We are here and we don’t go anywhere,” says Raven. “And I think it’s important because I think a lot of people are pretending to be bullying us from the platform, and just because the situation is bad, we can just leave. It doesn’t mean. Many of us have spent time, and money is here. So we are, here, genuine, and will continue to fight. “

