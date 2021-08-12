Galaxy Watch 4: Samsung Launches Wear OS 3 for Apple Watch Crown





The Galaxy Watch 4 (left) and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (right) look sharp. And they are running the all-new Google-Samsung OS.

There is one clear and reliable smartwatch for iOS. It’s an Apple Watch. But for Android, there was no single option. Will Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 eventually become that watch? The latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 phones announced With the announcement of Unpacked, which focuses on Samsung’s latest foldable phones, the company also announced the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. .. These are the first Samsung watches with Wear OS 3 co-designed by Google and will not be available on other smartwatches until next year. Will the Galaxy Watch 4 be even better than the already good Watch Active 3? It certainly looks like it.

Similar to previous Samsung watches, it has two designs. The more sophisticated and cheaper Watch 4 and the more traditional look of the Watch 4 Classic. The latter revives Samsung’s physically rotating outer bezel, giving it a more traditional watch-like look and strap. Price is $ 250 for aluminum 40mm watch 4, $ 350 for stainless steel 42mm watch 4 classic), size (additional $ 30 for larger 42mm watch 4 / 46mm watch 4 classic) , Or based on LTE data compatibility ($ 30 surcharge). An additional $ 50) on top of that. In the UK, Watch 4 starts at 249 and Classic starts at 349. Australian prices are undecided.

Samsung watches have always been good. Then there’s Fitbit and Google Wear OS. However, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 is trying to tie everything together and restart the Android watch landscape, with no strange split between Samsung’s watch experience and Google’s watch experience.

Promise of better watch and phone connection

Watch 4’s new Google and Samsung-developed operating systems will eventually appear on other smartwatches. But for Samsung’s latest watches, that should mean a more connected experience with Android fluids. Notifications, calls, cell phone control, syncing with cell phone settings: Samsung promises that the Watch 4 will improve all of this over its predecessor. Samsung also promises better battery life and faster performance. Its battery life may still be only about two days, but it should be enough to sleep together and track your sleep overnight. Samsung has also renamed the clock. The active name of the clock is gone. (Welcome back, Galaxy Watch.)

Galaxy Watch 4 is for Android smartphones only and there are no plans for iOS compatibility at this time. Earlier Wear OS and Samsung watches could be paired with the iPhone, but the Watch 4 is clearly made as a seamlessly connected watch for Android (especially Samsung) phones. Samsung’s “One UI” philosophy is to sync wallpapers, designs and settings between your phone and watch. Does the watch feel like a seamless extension of the phone? You can see it by test drive.

The new rear sensor array contains bioimpedance that promises body fat / BMI estimates like a scale.

Drew Evans / CNET Health tech: Snoring Detection and Bioimpedance Based Body Analysis

In addition to the one inherited from Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Watch 4 has some new health features. In addition to heart rate, blood oxygen, electrocardiogram (and stress detection / blood pressure tests that require calibration with a blood pressure cuff), Samsung has added some additional features to sleep tracking. Snoring detection works using the microphone of a paired Android smartphone, and blood oxygen checks are now performed once a minute, continuously at night (or spots during the day). As a check).

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has 2 looks and lots of colors See all photos

Samsung has also added a new sensor to the rear array. A weak current is used to measure conductivity with an electrobioimpedance sensor for whole body analysis. Therefore, it shows what it is made of. This type of sensor technology was not available in modern smartwatches. The last wearable to remember the promising bioimpedance was the Jawbone Up3.

The body analysis feature, like some scales, reads BMI, muscle mass, body water, and body fat percentage. I don’t know what you think about it! Samsung Health uses this reading to calculate the range in which health is compared to optimal levels.

New sensor technology is always toss-up: does it work? Is it useful? Still do not know. Samsung aims to make this a comprehensive body analysis tool that sounds very ambitious. Last year, Fitbit Sense also introduced a new electrocutaneous stress detector, but I didn’t think it would make sense in everyday life. The judges are still considering the bioimpedance function.

Samsung Health remains the default fitness and health platform for the Galaxy Watch 4 despite the OS changes. However, the move to Google Play for apps and new support for watchface complexity should mean that many fitness apps will also move. (Complications are basically small watchface widgets that display data from other apps, which is very useful.) Samsung has already announced that it supports Strava, Calm, and Adidas Running. increase. Spotify is also supported for on-watch music playback.

Do you see that rotating bezel? I’m back.

Drew Evans / CNET Boost Specs

The new Watch 4 processor is faster than the previous Watch 3 (20% faster CPU and 50% faster GPU, according to Samsung), with more RAM (1.5GB) and storage (16GB) than before. increase. This will make the animation and app launch faster. The Super AMOLED display is clearer. The 1.2-inch 42 and 40mm models have a resolution of 396×396 pixels, while the 1.4-inch 44 and 46mm models have a resolution of 450×450. The watch can also be charged quickly, with a 30-minute charge and a 10-hour battery life.

The rotating bezel is back

Both the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic rely heavily on touching, “rotating,” and navigating the outer edge of the watch. The Watch 4 has a touch-sensitive rim, and the Classic has a physically rotating bezel. Similar to Wear OS watches, Samsung has added touch controls to these watches to enable swipe navigation. You can choose how to interact.

Some other buttons on the side of the watch can be moved back and forth in the interface and reprogrammed. One can be held down for Samsung’s Bixby Assistant. The other is for Samsung Pay. However, you can make Google Assistant and Google Pay a reliable app instead.

Some Google apps on the Galaxy Watch 4 have the familiar Google look.

Onboard Google Google app

Google’s Wear OS 3 on the Galaxy Watch 4 means connecting to Google Play, but we also have some improved Google apps. Google is already working on new YouTube, Google Maps, Google Pay, and messaging apps with a new Wear OS 3 design. Also, the new tiles (Calm, Komoot, MyFitnessPal, Period Tracker, Sleep Cycle, Spotify and Strava are among the first to get the latest updates. Google is committed to rolling out more updates in the future. That is, both Samsung and Google need to keep this watch full of apps.

But you’re stuck on Bixby for now. Samsung Voice Assistant is still the watch default and will appear when you hold down the top button. The Google Assistant is currently unavailable. This is frustrating. This is one of the most important things you want to access with a clock connected to Google.

Is this the best Android watch?

The Galaxy Watch 4 looks like the ultimate fusion of Samsung Watch and Google Watch. This may be the winning secret to using Google Maps, connected phone features, and third-party fitness apps on the Galaxy Watch 4’s default Google Play. App store. It must be a hardware-boosted Google watch that we’ve been waiting for for years. The software interface looks exactly what you would expect: some Samsung, some Google. But is it worth the wait to see how it works, or should we go to this first model? It’s hard to say because it’s the first of its kind.

Not surprisingly, Samsung’s new health features and their new operating system haven’t appeared on older Samsung watches so far. Some of them may be, but I expect this to be mostly clean breaks and reboots. It’s also unclear if many of the features of the Galaxy Watch 4 will be carried over to the rest of Google’s future Wear OS 3 watch lineup, including Mobvoi, Fossil, and ultimately Fitbit watches.

Updates to these Wear OS 3 watches will not reach other watches until 2022. That’s why the Galaxy Watch 4 will be the only new WearOS 3 watch connected to Google this year. For that reason alone, it’s very likely to be the best Android watch at the moment. How does it really feel and work? We’ll have a complete hands-on and review in the next few days … but the Galaxy Watch 4 looks very promising for Android phone owners who want a more immersive watch.

