India’s VerSe Innovation Raises Over $ 450 Million to Expand Dailyhunt and Josh Apps Globally – TechCrunch





VerSe Innovation, the parent company of popular news aggregator Dailyhunt and short-video app Josh, announced Thursday in a new funding round just five months after securing $ 200 million as Indian startups are expanding their offerings. He said he had raised more than $ 450 million. International market.

Siguler Guff, Baillie Gifford, Carlyle Asia Partners Growth II affiliates and others have funded the VerSe Innovations Series I round, with existing investors Sofina Group, Qatar Investment Authority and BCap participating.

VerSe Innovation said in a statement that its rating has more than doubled in the last five months without disclosing accurate figures. The startup was worth more than $ 1 billion in a Series H funding round. Update: VerSe Innovation’s rating is “nearly $ 3 billion” in the new round, people familiar with the matter say.

The Google- and Microsoft-backed startup claims Josh has more than 115 million monthly active users, 56 million of whom use the app every day. According to the startup, Dailyhunt attracts more than 300 million active users each month.

Josh competes with a number of short video apps such as Moj and MX TakaTak. All of these apps have grown rapidly to take advantage of this opportunity after India banned TikTok in mid-2020 due to cybersecurity concerns. The ByteDance app identifies India as the largest international market and serves more than 200 active users per month.

Moj, which claims to have more than 100 million users, is run by ShareChat, backed by Tiger Global worth $ 2.88 billion in a funding round announced last month. MX Player, the parent company of MX TakaTak, is also working with investors to raise rounds worth more than $ 1 billion in startups, the three know.

VerSe Innovation is betting on building an app family that serves users in a number of local languages. For example, Dailyhunt offers content in 14 languages ​​from over 100,000 content partners and creators. Also, according to VerSe Innovation, we plan to recreate the same strategy as expansion in the international market.

The startup also said it plans to invest in expanding its AI / ML stack to provide a more personalized experience for its users.

New financing takes place when Indian start-ups are raising record funding from prominent investors. India, the world’s second-largest Internet market, has produced more than 20 unicorns this year, from 11 unicorns last year and 6 unicorns in 2019. Some investors are also doubling in the South Asian market, following one of the other unusual big growths in China. The market has implemented a series of regulatory changes that have wiped out hundreds of billions of dollars in recent weeks.

This is a developing story. read more…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/08/11/india-verse-raises-over-450-million-to-expand-dailyhunt-and-josh-apps-globally/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos