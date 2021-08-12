Twitter’s new font, Chirp, is clearly causing headaches for some users.





Changes are never easy, and Twitter users aren’t afraid to complain. These two truths were combined on Wednesday when Twitter announced a new design that included a new font called Chirp and more contrasting colors. Almost immediately, users started complaining-many said the new font caused them a headache. (This writer has also acquired them.)

A Twitter spokeswoman said, “I tested the fonts and found that they took some time to get used to, but overall I liked the changes. I’ve heard feedback on fonts and will continue to improve. I will continue. “”

Unfortunately for the poor Twitter employee who had to charge the platform with the game, he tried to explain why the change was better.

“Today, we’ve made some changes to how Twitter looks on the web and on mobile phones,” the Twitter Design tweet said. “It may seem strange at first, but these updates make us more accessible and unique, and allow us to focus on what you’re talking about with you.”

Did you notice something different?

Today, we’ve made some changes to how Twitter looks on the web and on mobile phones. It may seem strange at first, but these updates make us more accessible and unique, allowing you to focus on what you are talking about.

Let’s take a closer look. pic.twitter.com/vCUomsgCNA

Twitter Design (@TwitterDesign) August 11, 2021 New typeface Chirp

Derrit DeRouen on Twitter posted an entire thread on why the company felt the need to develop its own typeface: “In everyday use, it needs to be sharp, easy to read (dense), personality and uniqueness. “.

I would like to add a little more depth to the new typeface, Chirp.

The type is a dose of 280 characters and is the basis of Twitter. Throughout the history of the company, we have relied on someone else’s typeface, from SF Pro and Roboto to our brand Helvetica Neue. pic.twitter.com/OrvlYsxF9g

Derrit DeRouen (@DerritDeRouen) January 27, 2021

However, some people found the chirp difficult to read.

“Please restore the font,” said one Twitter user. “It’s incredibly difficult for me to read together, and it’s physically painful to see it.”

Another said, “The letter seems to be rippling, I hate it.”

same. It’s definitely hard to read, so I can’t believe they claimed it was easy to read.

Tango (@tangozlulu) August 11, 2021

Make fonts changeable based on user settings (Android already does that! I’m not sure about iOS) and do a lot under the settings rather than forcing users who don’t want to change it I can.

Naz (@BluSpringg) August 11, 2021

The letters look like they are wavy, I hate it.

Rigtoofen (@Rigtoofen) August 11, 2021

Yeah, it sucks. This font looks incomplete. I hope you didn’t pay them for a well done job. This is not satisfactory. far cry. I feel like I’ve been playing retro video games since the late 80’s. This is not “easy to read”. Anyway, who was the test focus group for this?

Birdthulu (@Kaddiss_Telelia) August 11, 2021 Handing over aspirin

Many Twitter users pointed out the same thing. The new fonts are giving them a headache.

“The new Twitter font has cured my addiction to this bird app because I can’t really scroll without headaches right now,” wrote one user.

“I have a headache reading tweets in Twitter’s new font,” wrote one person. “Then you might close your eyes from frustration and eventually fall asleep.”

The new Twitter font has cured my addiction to this bird app as I can’t really scroll now without headaches

ali de haan (@lunetsdaya) August 11, 2021

Read tweets in Twitter’s new font and get headaches.Then maybe you close your eyes from frustration and eventually fall asleep

mnemosyne (@cd_mnemosyne) August 11, 2021

I’ve heard some people have headaches and have had to stop using desktop Twitter for now

Creepy Maiden (@sunrisegrove) August 11, 2021

Okay, does anyone have a slight headache with Twitter font changes or just me?

Max @ Meat Meditation (@tuxedomakscos) August 11, 2021 Coloring my world

Another change included the site color scheme. In particular, the follow button is now black in normal mode and white in dark mode, but previously users could choose from a variety of colors.

“Our new button is also high contrast,” posted the site’s design account. “Now you can see the most important actions you can take. Yes, the follow button looks different, but it helps you see at a glance what actions you have taken.”

The new button is also high contrast.

Now the most important actions you can take stand out. Yes, the follow button looks different, but you can see at a glance what action you have taken.

Twitter Design (@TwitterDesign) August 11, 2021

However, some users were not fans. “I feel that the new black buttons for following someone are cursing them with the new beings I’ve found. I think this is accurate.”

I feel that the new black buttons for following someone are cursing them with the new beings I’ve found.

Stephanie (@isosteph) August 11, 2021

I love how to use dark mode to prevent eye strain and headaches. Twitter is like “If you make the follow button light white on a dark background, that wouldn’t be great”. It doesn’t give me the eyestrain I’m trying.To avoid

Queer (@queer_queenie) August 11, 2021

So you keep our custom color buttons for “tweets” and “replies”, but would you like to follow us? It’s so jarring, and we’d rather keep a custom color for everything rather than being forced to have what you choose for us pic .twitter.com/3h6TuCny1n

Sol (@FavoniusSol) August 11, 2021

Because of this ingenious plan, I literally unfollowed and followed someone. Oh, but the “Reply” button is blue. Hey @Twitter Your design is inconsistent and broken. Who will be fired.

Alternative Radio Ghosts (@altradioghosts) August 11, 2021

There was a brief explanation that “I unfollowed this person, so I have to follow, so I know I unfollowed in the first place”, but the color of the button has changed on Twitter.

jenn (@jennschiffer) August 11, 2021 Is it too late to go back?

And this is Twitter, and some users have just delivered a joke.

“Twitter is now your cohabitation partner,” wrote one. “You went home and they said,’Honey, did you notice something different? I’ve been working all day to keep everything in check, but at first you’re it. You will love honey! “” “

Others have pointed out that some people should have been at the forefront if Twitter really felt the need for change. “I’m still looking for editing features,” said one.

Twitter is now your cohabitation partner! You go home and they’re like honey Do you notice something different? I’ve worked all day to rearrange everything you do, but at first I may find it strange that you’ll like it, but don’t get angry! ”

Daniel Newman (@DanielNewman) August 11, 2021

