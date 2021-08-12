Wolf Administration and CMU Release Pennsylvania Report on Innovation Economy





Dennis Davin, Secretary of the Regional Economic Development Agency (DCED), Harrisberg, Pennsylvania, joined Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) graduate students and advisors, Congressman Mary Joe Daily, local businesses, and stakeholders. Announced the creation of a new Innovation Economy Dashboard to help inform policy-making decisions based on reliable data.

DCED will work with this CMU student group to continue to enhance Pennsylvania’s role in the modern technology-driven economy, attract new businesses, promote entrepreneurship, and provide valuable tools to bring new jobs and opportunities. Thank you for the opportunity to develop. Seconds said to the community of 67 counties throughout the state. Davin. We are pleased to share the findings and recommendations of this report that reflect the Government’s commitment to support the innovation sector.

The project, inspired by Governor Tom Wolf’s proposal to promote innovation across the state, focusing on the entrepreneurship ecosystem and the growing technology sector, is the CMU’s Master of Science Program in Public Policy and Management at Heinz College of Information 6. Written by a master’s student. Support from DCED advisors and CMU advisory board members. The survey included reviews of previously published reports, content-specific scholarships, available datasets, and conversations with DCED experts and team advisory board innovation players.

“We are honored to serve the Commonwealth and apply the skills learned at CMU to the Governor Wolfs initiative in collaboration with DCED,” said Grace Klein, CMU’s student team leader. We look forward to promoting more innovative university-government partnerships while continuing our public policy career.

In addition to the report, the team also made a set of recommendations for wireframes, policies, budgets, data collection, and DCED follow-up for web dashboards. Reports and dashboards are available to the general public, policy makers, EDOs, managers, corporate organizations and university managers for R & D funding, business creation, risk capital, education, employment, talent retention, transportation and broadband access.

Recommendations capture specific opportunities to develop the state’s innovation economy, informed by literature reviews, expert conversations, and experience of living and studying in the state.

