Where to place video cameras at various Fortnite lander locations





Where to put a video camera at the Fortnite lander location for the legend of the 10th week … [+] Challenge.

Credits: Epic Games

We have reached Fortnite Season 7 and Week 10, and alien invasion continues to increase. Dr. Sloan of the Imaginary Order was involved in the turmoil of an ongoing war against intruders. Or, at least, I think it’s a story so far, in a nutshell, as revealed through a weekly clever legendary quest (story quest?).

This week, Legendary Quest is again alien-themed. They include:

Get Slones orders from payphones (1) Damage enemies at Slurpy Swamp’s kidnapping site (1) Collect grab eyetrons (1) Place video cameras at various lander locations (3) Kidnapping Visiting the criminal (1) Motherhood visiting the internal Slurp Factory (1)

Most of these are very simple and self-explanatory. Kidnappers are medium-sized UFOs that hover over specific named locations that match each other. It’s easy to find and land. You must be kidnapped by one person to visit the Slap Factory within the Mothership. There is a grab eyetron in the chest of the entire map.

The only one of these that needs a little extra help is to place the camcorders at different lander locations. For that, I have a map:

Camcorder Fortnite map

Credit: Erik Kain

As you can see, there are many places to choose from. Epic is heading in a weird way with some of these challenges, too many places, not just where it’s needed. Fortnite era-If you had to deploy three cameras in the past, you had to choose from a total of three (or four or five). Now, I think Epic thinks the player base is very lazy or something. And you have the right. Anything is fine.

The important thing is that you should have no problem finding a place to put your camcorder. They are most densely placed around the retail line. In fact, retail queues / catty corners / lazy lakes seem to be the best bet. However, you can choose from many other spots.

Happy hunting there, young Padawan! Also, don’t forget that Battle Pass owners are now able to use Superman. Below is a guide on how to unlock the new Secret Season 7 skins, as well as his variations and other cosmetics.

FORBES Details How to Earn Superman in “Fortnite” by Erik Kain

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook. Support my work on Patreon or Substack and you can subscribe to my YouTube channel here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2021/08/11/fortnite-where-to-place-video-cameras-at-different-landing-ship-locations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos