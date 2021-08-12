When NB tattoo artists reopen their shops, they say they’re fighting supply and demand-New Brunswick





According to tattoo artists, the COVID-19 pandemic was a revolutionary time for the industry.

The industry believes that experts have an intimate and personal relationship with their clients, which suddenly became impossible with the March 2020 COVID-19-related blockade.

COVID has changed the way we approach tattoos in general, says Jake Jeffrey, who has worked in the industry for over a decade.

The tattooists rented a group of easily shaken people, and there were many upset tattooists who were closed and forced people to do what they had to do.

Jake Jeffrey has been a tattoo artist for over 10 years and has no tattoo artist like in the last 17 months.Travis Fortnum / Global News

Before the pandemic, Jeffrey worked with samples from other artists at a St. John-based tattoo parlor.

He says the blockade led him to many introspections.

Of course, it was stressful and damaging, but for the first time in more than a decade of tattoos, he had the opportunity to look back and think about what he wanted from the industry.

He is now personally tattooing at his store in the uptown city, after his base store, Pain & Pleasure, but has almost disbanded.

COVID was a catalyst that inevitably led to entering a private environment, he says.

Read more: The business community is very supportive of vaccine passports

Still running personally under the Pain & Pleasure banner, Chet Wood says reservations continued to come in even when the business stopped.

He says there is a great demand for tattoos.

I don’t know why it’s boring now that it’s crazy, or why tattoos are getting better and better.

Woods is currently booking an appointment in 2022.

He says the pandemic had an interesting impact. Some artists chose to work under the table to get around the COVID restrictions, or people picked up tattoos as a pandemic hobby.

A wood joke that once had a tattoo in the basement, but then came out and was pushed back into the basement.

Chetwood says he is uncertain if his business can survive another blockade.

It seems that they are creating more work for the rest, not just the artists who choose to avoid the COVID restrictions that satisfy their impatient customers.

In the last few months, more concealed tattoos have been requested in the past year than more than 10 years, according to Jeffrey.

The stricter restrictions, especially in the first few months of the pandemic, caused another problem for tattoo artists that some of the supplies needed to operate them became popular items.

Every time I try to place a supply order, it says it’s out of stock, says Wood.

Especially trying to get gloves.

Many of the products used in sterile tattoo studios are also needed in the medical setting.

Troy Snow, who owns the Ink Addicts Tattoo and Body Piercing at Rothesay, says he probably wears more gloves than his doctor.

It wasn’t too bad before COVID, but the glove box looked like $ 15, but now it’s like $ 35.

Read more: Many tattoo ink labels are incorrect, raising concerns about allergies: international studies

According to Snow, these increased costs lead to more expensive tattoos for customers.

Pandemic tensions on supply and demand. These artists don’t expect when they turn their passion into a business.

Tattoo artists say demand is skyrocketing as pandemics are lifted.Travis Fortnum / Global News

Business adviser Jennifer Bartman says it’s a problem for all local shopkeepers.

I think she often sees the economy coming up and many businesses living there.

She says owners need to employ creativity to navigate their business during a pandemic that isn’t lacking in tattoo studios.

She suspects that the rise in business may be for some to commemorate the ink pandemic.

Bartman says he has experienced something that has been relatively unseen for over 100 years.

What the snow saw directly.

He says there is a corona bottle with coronavirus and a tattoo with lime on it.

It was a pretty cool tattoo.

Let’s take a closer personal look at the tattoo industry and how artists manage the COVID-19 pandemic at this point. @ Global_NB pic.twitter.com/4t641ECEMp

— Travis Fortnum (@travisfortnum) August 11, 2021

For those who want to go under the tattoo gun, these artists patiently say as they work through bookings.

If someone booked a few months in advance, I think it’s in the best interests for everyone to wait, because that means there’s quality behind what they’re doing, Jeffrey says.

Someone who can take you tomorrow? You will probably email me for concealment in a few weeks.

