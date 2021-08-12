Here are the highlights of Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase in August 2021





The Nintendo Indie World Showcase was held Wednesday morning and focused on a collection of games from independent developers heading to Nintendo Switch in 2021 and 2022. They come from a variety of designers and publishers around the world and show the breadth and breadth of the gaming industry.

The showcase touched on the base of seven games coming out today, including the platformer sequel Axiom Verge 2. Other immediate launches include Boyfriend Dungeon, ISLANDERS: Console Edition, and Garden Story.

As a highlight of the new announcement, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is Team Reptile’s action-adventure game focused on the journey to become one of the best graffiti artists in the city. The game will be a timed console exclusively for the Nintendo Switch in 2022. FAR: Changing Tides will be released for Switch in early 2022. As a sequel to FAR: Lone Sails, developer Okomotive and publisher Frontier continue the series on a peaceful voyage set in an apocalyptic world.

Players will also have some interesting new releases to watch later this year, including Eastward, an action-adventure RPG set in a post-apocalyptic near-future society. The puzzle-type game will be released on September 16th. A photo game TOEM set in the Scandanavian countryside published by SomethingWeMade will be released this fall. Shovel Knight: The Pocket Dungeon will also be released this winter and will come with the Shovel Knight series Amiibo.

We’re looking forward to this year’s showcase, and starting today, a variety of game fans can start playing. Check out the full showcase below to take a closer look at the game and learn more about the release.

