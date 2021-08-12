Galaxy Watch 4 injects Google software into Samsung-enabled hardware





Today, Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. These are two new wearables that are the result of Samsung’s smartwatch collaboration with Google. From the report: The Watch 4 Classic starts at $ 349 for the Bluetooth model and rises to $ 399 for the LTE model, while the Watch 4 is a bit cheaper with a starting price of $ 249 (or $ 299 for LTE). Both can be pre-ordered today and will ship on August 27th. The big difference between the two models is that the Watch 4 Classic has one of the physical rotating bezels that Samsung’s previous smartwatches loved very much, whereas the standard Watch 4 has a touch. Access to the sensitive bezel. Swipe the edge of the screen. The Watch 4 Classic is made of higher grade stainless steel instead of the aluminum found in Watch 4. To the right of both watches is a pair of control buttons.

Internally, both watches share many of the same specifications, aside from external differences. Both are powered by the same 5nm Exynos W920 processor Samsung, which I explained in detail yesterday, paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. Battery capacity depends on size, but Samsung believes it has an average battery life of about 40 hours, regardless of model. Some models have LTE, but if you were expecting 5G, you would be disappointed. Samsung thinks smartwatches aren’t worth it because they process too little data.

But the biggest difference from Samsung’s previous smartwatches is that the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic don’t run their own Tizen operating system. Instead, their software is the result of a collaboration between Samsung and Google announced in May. Samsung has branded its watch operating system as “Wear OS Powered by Samsung,” but Google calls it Wear OS 3. But in any case, we expect to combine the best Tizen with the best Wear OS. Especially on Samsung watches, the interface displayed is One UI Watch. This is effectively a Samsung skin on top of Wear OS. Think of it as Samsung’s One UI software for phones that runs on Google’s Android. This gives the Watch 4 interface the same look and feel as Samsung’s previous Tizen-powered watches. Google has promised that its collaboration with Samsung will bring many high-level benefits to Wear OS, including improved battery life, faster app loading, and smoother animations.

