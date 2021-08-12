No one is impressed with Google’s attempt to upgrade users from Hangouts to Chat





It’s been happening for some time and it didn’t take long for the cracks to be pointed out. It’s been a month since Google aggressively pushed Hangouts users to its new text messaging app, Chat. The signs of the warning were excited. It’s time to switch to chat. Hangouts will end soon. As a result, when you switch to Google Chat, you’ll now see a prominent banner in the Hangouts app. Since then, users who have switched to Google Chat have provided feedback that largely defines the difference between a really old Hangouts app and a new, state-of-the-art Google Chat app. Old vehicle, one user calls it. Others say it’s worse than Hangouts. No one seems to be impressed with the fuss of switching to a new app that doesn’t include all the features of the old app.

As of this writing, the Google Chat app has a rating of 2.7 on the Google Play Store for Android phones. This was dragged down after being given one or two stars in numerous recent reviews. Complaints from users who have moved from Hangouts to Google Chat include the fact that chat doesn’t have the ability to make voice or video calls. This is a useful feature that Hangouts offers. You cannot attach multiple images at once. Browsers for adding images are clunky, says another user, Mark Sheridan. Currently, Google Chat is inferior to Hangouts in most respects. Not only that, it’s worse than most non-Google competitors in messaging. User Nathan, who gave it a one-star, wrote, if forced to use it at least before it worked as well as the current Hangouts.

The migration for Google Hangouts users has been phased in over the past few weeks as part of a large-scale Workspace deployment for all users, along with the Google Workspace brand for Gmail and other Google apps. .. Earlier this summer, Google released an update to the Gmail app for Android phones, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, and Gmail for the web that integrates chat, meet, and room. Google Chat Messaging, which was limited to paid workspace users until the beginning of this summer, will be available to all users. This is to allow Google to continue the expected shutdown of the Hangouts app. As I’ve pointed out earlier, users may already be accustomed to Hangouts, as all voice and video calling features are limited to Google Duo.

Hangouts displays a specific message in your app to notify users who are still using it. It’s time to switch to chat. Hangouts will end soon. Switch to Google Chat now. Recent Hangouts conversations are ready for chat, and Hangouts will end soon. Switch to chat with Gmail now. Recent Hangouts conversations are ready in Gmail. This is part of the message that directs Hangouts users to the Google Chat app. That said, we haven’t seen a timeline where Google will eventually switch off and turn off the Hangouts app altogether. The latest chapters are certainly not good news for Google, so it may still take some time before that happens. Google wants to compete with Facebook-owned WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, and more in its instant messaging space.

