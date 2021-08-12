The best cards for beginners to use are:





Back 4 Blood does more than just land headshots and crack skulls. It also has a powerful deck building mechanism. You can build custom decks and bring them to the level to give them specific bonuses and buffs. Initially, there are quite a few options, some that provide health promotion and some that increase ammunition supply, but not all are equally helpful.

We’ve put together this guide into the best cards for beginners to help you build your first deck with Back 4 Blood. We’ll start by explaining which cards to include in your deck and how to unlock and select new cards. Let’s get started, cleaner.

Best Back 4 Blood Cards for Beginners

Back 4 Blood. Credits: Turtle Rock Studios

Back 4 Blood allows you to organize custom decks of cards that give your character a bonus. When you start the game, you have automatic access to the starter deck and you can choose from nine cards. It’s worth creating a custom deck as soon as possible, so you can add cards to your mix for each stage. Before the level begins, the game provides a selection of cards to add to your character from the deck of your choice. For this reason, you need to make sure that your selection is filled with the best cards.

Before moving on to some great cards that can be unlocked from the supply line menu, let’s start by looking at the best cards available at the start of the game. Focus on putting the next card in your first custom deck.

Second chance

Back 4 Blood. Credits: Turtle Rock Studios

The first is the second chance card. It gives you extra life and +5 health. This card really helps while you first learn the rope, especially if you are playing with a bot that may not be so fast to revive you. You will gain another life before you die, allowing you a little buffer when swarming enemies. You can use this card to learn new areas and get more chances with the more powerful type of Ridden.

Excellent aerobic exercise

The first thing you may struggle with is the Back4 Bloods sprint system. Depending on the character you choose, you will often run out of sprints. In a cruise ship-like section, this can mean the difference between living and dying. Superior Cardio Cards grant + 50% sprint efficiency and +5 health.

Reload drill

Back 4 Blood. Credits: Turtle Rock Studios

I definitely want to increase the reload speed as quickly as possible. If you use a shotgun and LMG, you will have to wait for the gun to reload while being attacked by the enemy. This card improves reload speed by 10% and saves a lot of binding.

Battle last

Back 4 Blood. Credits: Turtle Rock Studios

This is probably the best card a player can have at the beginning of the game. For each melee kill, 2 HP will be added to your health. Careful placement and excellent stamina allow you to take out enemies one after another and slowly heal yourself. If you don’t have a healing item at hand, this is a great option.

Combat knife

Back 4 Blood. Credits: Turtle Rock Studios

If you want to carry two guns instead of a melee weapon, the Combat Knife card is for you. It replaces your bash attack with a knife that counts as a melee weapon. This does impressive damage and can even kill enemies with a single hit on the lowest difficulty.

Trying these cards when you start with Back 4 Blood should give you enough advantage to get a feel for the game. Once you start collecting supply points, try the following more advanced cards.

All ammunition

Back 4 Blood. Credit: Turtle Rock.

At veteran and above difficulty, it can be difficult to keep ammo in stock. This card increases the ammo capacity of the entire team by 10%. Other players on your team will certainly appreciate you putting this into the mix.

Impressive sacrifice

Back 4 Blood. Credits: Turtle Rock Studios

This is another great team card that you can use after unlocking. When you or your teammates are incapacitated, all teammates recover 25 health in 10 seconds. Activating this card can help turn the tide, especially when teams are crowded.

Avoidance behavior

If you hit 10 damage or more, this card will be activated. You gain 20% movement speed for 3 seconds and can overtake the hordes surrounding you. Without it, you’ll be slower when your enemies attack, and you’re less likely to escape from a group of enemies.

Riding slayer

Back 4 Blood. Credits: Turtle Rock Studios

As the difficulty increases, special vehicle types become more and more problematic. Hitting weaknesses starts to become essential, so adding this card will help you beat your weaknesses faster. 20% Weak Spot Damage is added. This is especially effective when combined with a sniper rifle or LMG.

How to unlock a new card

Back 4 Blood. Credits: Turtle Rock Studios

To unlock new cards in your custom deck with Back 4 Blood, you’ll need to return to the camp to access Chenda. She is opposite the entrance to the shooting range. She offers a supply line. This is basically a collection of items that can be purchased using Supply Points, including new cards. Simply select a supply line and unlock each card with the required amount of supply points. These are added to the available cards and can be assigned to custom decks. Obtaining supply points is as easy as playing at each level. Keep in mind that the higher the difficulty, the more it will be for each level.

That’s all you need to get started with your Back 4 Blood card. Be sure to add only the cards you want to use in your custom deck. The more cards you have in your deck, the less likely each one will be withdrawn.

Back 4 Blood will be available for PC, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4 on October 12, and the PC Open Beta will be available on August 12. Back4Blood will be available on the Xbox Game Pass at launch.

