Adidas announces impressive new gravel shoes





Adidas has announced the latest additions to its cycling catalog. This is the first shoe specially designed for riding gravel.

Creatively called The Gravel Shoe, adidas has released the latest product for odd-loaded cyclists with ample support for elements and striking visuals.

Last year, the sports brand announced The Road Shoe, the first cycling shoe release in 15 years. The new gravel option is a new addition to the cycling world and is priced at 160.

Impressive colorway of gravel shoes

(Image credit: Adidas)

Celine Delgene, General Manager of Adidas Specialist Sports, said:

Our ambition is to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving new cycling culture by creating accessible, high-quality products that allow more people to clip in and ride. Having already unveiled footwear and apparel solutions for road and city cyclists, we are pleased to be able to use The Gravel Shoe to provide cyclists with access to some new and exciting paths. “

All black Adidas off-road shoes

(Image credit: Adidas)

According to Adidas, The Gravel Shoe uses reinforcements in the upper, an internal sock structure for added protection, and a protective post on the soul to make it easier to escape from the bike. The shoes are compatible with 2 bolt cleats.

According to the brand, discussions with the London, Los Angeles and German cycling communities show that cycling culture is changing as riders look for more versatile products that are suitable for living on and off the bike. I did. This new product sits side by side with road shoes and belo samba designed for city cycling.

>>> SRAM, RockShox, Zipp Announce XPLR: Front Suspension, Dropper Post, 1x Gearing for Gravel Bikes

Gravel shoes will be available in two unisex colorways (all black design and multicolor options) and will be available on adidas.co.uk and the adidas app starting August 11th.

