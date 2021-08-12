Activision Blizzards QADevs Share Horror Stories





Long time. Light salary. Tremendous instability. Working with Quality Assurance (QA) in a video game studio is well known to be a daunting and painstaking task, as there are no factors like these complex issues. However, for the QA testers of Activision Blizzard, a company that has been accused of many nasty allegations in recent weeks, these may be attached to the territory. In fact, the long list of statements provided to Kotaku by the ABK Workers Alliance shows just as much, alongside other nasty claims, including widespread hostility to LGBT staff.

Many employees elaborated on 50 or 60 hours of work per week and met the 70-hour standard by weekly aggregation. An overview of this means that 70 hours of work per week means that there are no Saturday holidays, assuming a standard 9-5 or 40 hours of work per week. This means that you will be at work at 9 pm for all 6 days, or at 8 pm if you skip lunch. And, needless to say, non-rush hour commute is usually a time of long inter-vehicle distance and prone to service interruptions.

The payment is not so good. The ABK Workers Alliance didn’t share a specific salary with Kotaku, but in all cases it’s head-on low.

One employee said his salary was about $ 14 per hour. Another said it would change from $ 15 to $ 17 per hour. Another staff member who wanted to remain anonymous did not share his current income, but noted that he had made a $ 7 hourly wage cut for a QA gig at Blizzard. It took me seven years to get back to my pre-start salary level.

According to the job search website Glassdoor, QA jobs average over $ 50,000 a year at the national level.

QA tester Billy said he couldn’t afford to live alone. I don’t have any kind of loan or kids, and I live with my partner, so I think it’s better than others. [But] I know many people who literally can’t take time off from work now, despite their very poor mental health, because they can’t afford basic necessities such as rent and food.

Another anonymous tester said he had to live in a house with at least three people to survive without skipping a meal. Even if you have an adult with four earners in your house, you can still work at Activision QA, but it’s still difficult to make ends meet.

It’s not just a lack of wages. Not only are there no reasonable benefits such as health insurance or dental insurance, but there are also appropriate PTOs or paid sick leave, according to some anonymous employees. (There is no federal law requiring paid sick leave. It is state-specific. Texas, where one of Activision’s contract studios is based, does not require paid sick leave.) Many QA staff However, under the contract, the issuer is usually not obliged to provide the benefits associated with a full-time role. And once the contract is signed, there is little protection provided to those employees. They can either let go, not renew their contract, or stay on the team with dilute criteria that can end in a blink of an eye.

This is a throughline of the list of statements provided to Kotaku. Throughout all testimony, these employees have the feeling that they feel very interchangeable. You can almost feel desperate jumping off the page. The Activision Blizzard QA team are talented people who seem to really love the craft and games they work on. As many have pointed out in their statement, their work is an important part of making a game that players will enjoy and earn Activision Blizzard. An immeasurable amount. They want fair compensation and better working conditions.

According to QA testers at one of Activisions’ contracted QA studios, one of the issues reported in official documentation is that many of the company’s internal programs are most often defaulted to their official names. That is. Rank-and-File employees can customize their display name in the popular office chat program Slack, but to change the name in some companies in other programs, ask someone in the senior or human resources department. It has been reported that you need to contact us. To make matters worse, many of these programs permanently reset employee names. This is entirely done by Activision’s QA worker Andrew.

This puts us at risk of being randomly kicked out as transgender, and it’s incredibly rude, Andrew explained. HR is aware of this issue and seems to be discussing it with others to fix it, but this is [at least] 1 year.

Activision Blizzard did not respond to the detailed list of questions provided by Kotaku in time for publication.

[One] A member of the squad made a classic joke, I identify as an attack helicopter while sitting a few seats from me.

Transgender Andrew admits that his experience isn’t universal throughout the company, but says he only pays homage to my gender identity from his direct colleagues.

After a few months at work, Billy demanded that their teammates deal with them by their / their pronouns. Despite Billy listing the pronouns in Slack status, all his teammates were men, but he repeatedly neglected to do so.

[One] According to Billy, members of the squad made a classic joke. I recognize it as an attack helicopter, but I was sitting a few seats below me. Nobody said anything to fix it.

Billy contacted the Human Resources Department about the possibility of taking several sensitivity training sessions in the book to promote a fairer and more comprehensive workplace. They didn’t reply for months.

According to anonymous employees, the company makes minimal efforts to conduct such training sessions. According to QA testimony, during employee time at Activision Blizzard, the company provided only one training in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE & I) that it felt was functional. It does not explain the use of pronouns.

Billy eventually demanded that he move to another team.

Blizzard’s legacy is everything, you work for Blizzard, are you lucky? But in reality, one anonymous tester says that we are always dealing with difficult people in a culture that cares little about mental health and always expects a smile similar to retail. Said. The only way to truly change this is to change the culture and attitude of the person in charge.

