The smartphone won. We can ignore them.





Smartphones are also a testbed of useful inventions of software features, especially photography and voice recognition.

That’s why I did it for a smartphone company that keeps completing their products. That doesn’t mean you have to worry about Google’s weird-looking new Pixel smartphone, whether it really looks weird or whether Apple is coming to the iPhone 13. 12S? Anything is fine.

Modern phones will be lighter, faster, better, and probably more expensive than older phones. Cool new features are there when you’re ready. Until then, don’t worry.

This week’s tips

Don’t give up unless the tech company repairs your phone

Are you ready for your new smartphone? Brian X, a consumer technology columnist at The New York Times. Chen has a story of a firm determination to keep the old device alive and kick.

A few weeks ago, I received the following email from a reader named Marianne:

Last year I tried to get a new battery for my Samsung Galaxy S7 phone. I took it to the Verizon I bought. They told me they couldn’t open the phone to replace the battery and suggested that I take it to a repair shop. I called Samsung and it took so many attempts to actually talk to humans.

The person I finally spoke to said Samsung had to send $ 75 to agree to see the phone, and if they could install the battery, they would contact me. I approved my credit card for $ 75, waited for the required email approval, and the next day I received an email that Samsung wanted to cancel the entire transaction. At that point, I gave up. If the S7 can be charged, I’m completely happy.

I replied to Marianne and advised me to start over, but this time I contacted an independent local repair shop and asked if I could work. A few days later she replied that she had found someone and her phone returned to its former glory!

The lesson of the story: Don’t give up if brands like Apple and Samsung don’t help repair your phone. There is an independent repair shop industry whose business is to keep your phone running rather than selling new ones.

Indie technicians can often perform repairs that the manufacturer does not want, such as replacing a defective charging port on the iPhone. Do a web search on Yelp or Google and make a phone call to find the right and honest fixer.

