Former King and Z2 game developers raise $ 5 million for Starform game studio

Starform, a Seattle-based game studio started by former King and Z2 Live mobile gaming veterans, has raised $ 5 million to create online games for a variety of platforms.

Bitkraft Ventures led the round with the participation of Global Founders Capital, VGames, and Dune Ventures.

Starform is headed by a former leader of Z2 Live, which King acquired for $ 45 million in 2015. King then decided to close the studio and cut 78 jobs as part of a mass severance at Activision Blizzard.

Before that happened, CEO Lou Fasulo and co-founders Josh Rosen, Taylor Daynes, and Jason English had already left and created Starform. They raised $ 1.5 million in the fall of 2019. Now they are back to procure more for the next phase of growth. The team has a closed beta game and plans to release an open beta later this year.

In an interview with GamesBeat, Faslo believed heavily in creating this kind of experience that connects, explores, creates and competes with people with common goals and objectives in the gaming world. This means quickly prototyping gameplay ideas and working closely with players.

Image credit: Starform

According to Faslo, the investment will help the company build and sell future games, grow the team, and start other projects.

With this funding, we will be able to pursue additional opportunities in the market, grow the team a bit, and staff to help prepare for the first open beta, which will basically work later this year.

Starform has also formed an experienced team and recently hired Sam Kirk, a former ArenaNet User Experience (UX) director, as the UX leader. Former ArenaNet chief combat designer and chief designer Carter McBee. Former Amazon software engineer Tom Conti as a software engineer. Eric Alayoubi, who recently held marketing positions at both Big Fish Games and Scopely, was responsible for player marketing.

The studio focuses on forming a team of talented game developers who are responsible for building and improving their vision and gameplay in close collaboration with players. There are 11 people in the team.

When it comes to game production, Faslo considers game design to be the ultimate team sport. The leader does not tell you which game to make. He said the most difficult tasks are interdisciplinary and creative tasks, making things fun, evergreening, and making gameplay scalable.

When it all worked, he said it was magical.

Image credit: Starform

In a statement, Bitkraft’s founding general partner, Malte Barth, said he was excited to partner with a skilled second team of founders. Starform has a very unique and powerful culture centered around building games that resonate deeply with the community. The team settled primarily in Seattle. When it comes to hiring people, Faslo said it is now competitive.

He said it was a little golden age. In short, there is a growing demand for talent. As a small company, we offer more emotional and impartial ownership of what was built with the company. This is a big advantage in this market.

Earlier round investors included 1Up Ventures and Play Ventures. Bitcraft was the most active game venture fund in the first half of 2021, according to research firm InvestGame. Bitkraft led 12 transactions and invested a total of $ 191.5 million. It led 10 transactions at companies such as Resolution Games, Anzu and Savage Game Studios. Bitkraft led the round without meeting anyone in person.

They were really nice to work with. We feel we had a lot of consistency in how culture is driving really great game development, Faslo said. This is not just Starform. It’s really interesting to raise money, meet lots of people and not know when to meet in person in this pandemic environment. Ultimately, they will be your partner you have never shook hands with. It was a little surreal for me, who met and shook hands with many people.

