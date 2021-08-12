Game On: Back 4 Blood Beta is sophisticated but lacks something special





Shortly after its December announcement, the collaborative zombie shooter Back 4 Blood hosted a closed alpha to collect feedback from gamers. I was fortunate to be among those players, and my opinion was clearly negative. A few more months later in the oven, a quick closed beta was run from August 5th to 9th, and I was impressed with the progress of Turtle Rock Studios, but I was still a little dissatisfied with the whole package.

From the beginning, Back 4 Blood has been touted as the spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead, which Turtle Rock Studios created in 2008 before integrating with Valve towards the end of development. The following year, Valve created Left 4 Dead 2 and released a number of content updates before quietly abandoning the popular series. Turtle Rock eventually attacked again on its own, creating Evolve in 2015. This was a spectacular flop.

In the gaming business, development teams are fortunate enough to get multiple shots to succeed before being disbanded by the publisher. Warner-Brothers Games relies heavily on the success of the new game as it has advanced funding for Evolve and Back 4 Blood. The closed beta was only available to those who participated in the Alpha demo and to gamers who had already pre-ordered Back 4 Blood, so the number of simultaneous players reached 100,000 and pre-order sales were strong.

Without a doubt, Back 4 Blood is a capable game. However, by hiring so many modern first-person shooter mechanics, he lost the talent to make Left 4 Dead unique to the day. Back 4 Blood presents players with a constant stream of zombies that impedes progress, interrupted by intermittent hordes.

The same was true for Left 4 Dead, but when the silence ended and the turmoil began again, there were moments of rest between battles you didn’t know about. Even after hundreds of playthroughs, passing through the levels felt tense and unpredictable. The monotonous flow of combat in Back 4 Blood doesn’t offend everyone after all. Borderlands and Destiny are guilty of the same crime and continue to sell like pancakes.

What offends almost everyone is the lack of campaign vs. mode. Left 4 Dead is famous not only for co-op play, but also for competitive play vs. mode, where teams take turns playing as survivors and presenting game campaigns in a 4v4 format that infects. It wasn’t perfect, but it was surprisingly balanced despite the asymmetrical gameplay.

Back 4 Blood has anti-mode, but gamers are stuck to protect the little spit until they move the clock or try and die. It’s not terrible, but to the nail-pricking strength of playing through a campaign that knows that behind each corner there are very realistic people who take on the role of infected people planning your death. It is inferior when compared.

Despite previously showing footage of such gameplay on Back 4 Blood, Turtle Rock boosted and doubled the decision not to materialize vs. mode because of the imbalance in gameplay. did. That insane decision. It’s like calling your new TV show the spiritual successor to the Game of Thrones, but it covers all the political dramas.

Versus mode is a Left 4 Dead 2 game mode, with 15,000 to 27,000 people playing Left 4 Dead 2 at any time, according to Steam Charts, almost 12 years after its release. A good spiritual successor needs to keep the original great for the developer, while adding its own elements to make the game self-sufficient.

Back 4 Blood adds mechanics and visual flair that weren’t in the Left 4 Dead series, but they’re all copied from other games, including sights, weapon attachments, communication wheels, and identification. It feels like you’re working on the abilities associated with your hero. First person shooter.

Some even suggest that another delay is needed, but I disagree. Back 4 Blood has some bugs to fix, but overall, it’s a very sophisticated experience for games two months after its release. Most of the momentary issues I lamented in December have been fixed. The Back 4 Blood problem is too fundamental to be solved with a simple delay.

I don’t think Back 4 Blood will be a bad game at all, but I think it’s likely to hit people who aren’t very familiar with Left 4 Dead, even though it’s been touted as a successor. For all its drawbacks, Left 4 Dead had the particular appeal of being extremely difficult to duplicate.

Fans of collaborative shooters may find fun with Back 4 Blood, but probably not decades of fun. The open beta of the game will run from August 12th to 16th, before it’s released in earnest to anyone who has online access on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S. You can try the game on. October 12th.

