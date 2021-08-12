S Pen vs. S Penfold vs. S Pen Pro: What’s the Difference?





There used to be only one S pen. The pen pushed into the body of the Samsung Galaxy Note redefined the meaning of using a stylus on the phone.

With the introduction of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, there are five S-Pen models in today’s mobile phones: Galaxy Note S-Pen, Galaxy S21 Ultra S-Pen, Galaxy Tab S-Pen, S-Pen Fold Edition, S-Pen Pro. The comparison method is as follows.

Galaxy Note 20 S Pen ($ 39.99)

At the top of the S Pen included with the Galaxy Note 20, there is a button to pop out of the phone body. It’s the slimmest and shortest S-pen crowd, but it has the power that multi-devices and Fold S-pen don’t have.

The Note 20’s S Pen is connected to your mobile phone via Bluetooth, so you can use it as a remote control for your camera’s remote shutter button. If you want that feature in folding, you need to get the S Pen Pro. This is too big to fit in the phone case. This pen charges when inside the phone body.

Both the Note20 and S21 Ultra pens have a pressure level of 4,096 and a tip of 0.7mm.

Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen ($ 39.99)

The Galaxy S21 Ultra’s S pen is longer and wider than the Note 20’s pen and has two flat sides.

The Note 20 pen is made of a slightly slippery plastic, while the S21 Ultra pen is a very matte plastic. The S21 pen can draw on the screen and you can use “Air Command”. This command raises the pen slightly above the screen to pop up a menu of options, but it cannot act as a remote shutter. The S21 pen fits on the side of the phone’s optional rubber case.

Without Bluetooth, you don’t need to charge this pen.

Galaxy Tab S Pen ($ 59.99)

The special S Pen for Galaxy Tab tablets has two features that the S21 pen does not have. Like the Note 20’s pen, it’s connected via Bluetooth, so you can use it as a remote shutter or remote control for remote presentations. It also has a unique magnetic attachment and charging function that snaps to the side of the tablet to charge it.

Galaxy S Penfold Edition ($ 49.99)

The S Penfold Edition has a different shape and tip than the other editions. It’s more rounded than the Galaxy S21 pen and has partially flattened sides, in contrast to the fully crushed profile of the S21 pen. It says “Fold Edition” so you can tell which one it is.

To be honest, it’s hard to notice, but the tip is slightly rounded to 1.5mm instead of 0.7mm. All you can notice is that with enough force, the tip retracts into your body. This is not the case for S Pens on other devices. This is to avoid puncturing the Fold screen.

The Fold Edition pen doesn’t work as a remote control because it doesn’t have Bluetooth or a battery, but it doesn’t need to be recharged. Pens on other devices do not work with Fold because they operate at a different frequency than other pens, which does not work with Notes or S21 phones.

Galaxy S Pen Pro ($ 99.99)

This is a pen that does all of the multi-devices. It’s also much thicker and longer than other pens. I used it for only a minute, but it felt more like a paintbrush than an S pen. There is a switch to switch the frequency between the fold and other devices, and there is Bluetooth that acts as a remote.

As a multi-device pen, there is another unique trick. Use the pen to copy an item on the screen of one device and then paste it to another device. (Negotiate the transfer using Bluetooth.)

The Pro is the only pen that needs to be charged individually. Comes with a sliding case and a USB-C charging port. According to Samsung, a 50-minute charge gives you 16 days of battery life. If you lose your pen, you can also track it with Samsung’s SmartThings Find app.

